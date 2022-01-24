Erika Jayne Changes Photo Caption After Some Fans Accuse Lisa Rinna of ‘Blackfishing’

Erika Jayne and the rest of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast were on-hand for the 70s-themed launch party for Rinna Beauty. Erika and her BFF Lisa Rinna posed for photos together, one of which Erika decided to share on her Instagram feed on January 20, 2022. The caption she chose, however, didn’t go over well with fans, many of whom accused Rinna of blackfishing.

“Donna and Jerry,” the original caption read, according to Page Six, referencing Donna Summer and Jerry Hall. In the pic, Rinna’s skin appeared extremely bronzed, which caused some fans to show concern in the comments section.

It didn’t take long for Erika to change the caption to “Cher and Jerry,” though she hasn’t deleted the picture despite the backlash.

Some Fans Felt That Rinna’s Makeup Was too Dark While Others Thought it May Have Been the Result of a Bad Filter or Poor Lighting

Erika’s post garnered more than 1,000 comments, and some fans couldn’t help but point out how different Rinna’s skin tone looked. Some of those fans were quick to accuse Rinna of “blackfishing.”

“It’s giving blackface,” one Instagram user commented.

“Lisa Rina stay problematic #blackfishing,” added another.

“Love the hair. Be careful with that dark makeup,” a third person wrote.

“What’s the skin tone about?” a fourth commenter asked.

“If that is Donna Summers…..Rinna be hitting up the black face,” a fifth person added.

And while Rinna didn’t respond to the comments, Erika appeared to hear them loud and clear as evidenced by her decision to change the post’s caption. Meanwhile, some fans were a bit more forgiving about Rinna’s look, blaming her skin tone on bad lighting. A Reddit thread about the group photo shared by a couple of the RHOBH cast members in which Rinna’s skin tone looked the same as it did in the photo with Erika was put up for discussion.

“I think it’s a filter. Rinna didn’t look this dark on her Instagram photos and even Garcelle is looking really orange. Like bad bronzer? I think it’s bad lighting and a bad filter,” one Redditor commented.

“I’m so confused by these photos, because in an unfiltered photo, Rinna’s skin is her natural skin tone. Did she have someone at the party photoshop her orange, and then Airdrop those photos to everyone to share?” someone else wrote.

“I will say Rinna just aggressively tans/has always been tan and makeup def accentuates that,” a third person added.

Rinna Revealed That Her Wig’s Name Is ‘Cher’ & Posted Several Pictures of the Singer Cher to Her Instagram Stories

Rinna shared a video of herself dressed up for the launch party, and fans noticed that her skin tone looked completely different. And, when a fan asked what Rinna had named the long, curly wig she chose to wear for the night, she responded, “Cher.”

The feedback on Rinna’s video was far more positive.

“Love the wig. Harry has the opportunity to spend the night with a new woman,” one fan commented.

“This could be my favorite look ever!!! But there are so many, hard to choose,” added another.

“Giving me Studio 54 vibes!!! Love it!!!” someone else wrote.

Perhaps really trying to drive home her inspiration for the evening, Rinna took to her Instagram Stories to share several photos of the iconic Cher.

