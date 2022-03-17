Lisa Rinna Blasted for Her Take on Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

Lisa Rinna shared a post about the new Parental Rights in Education bill that has been passed by the Florida senate. Often referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the legislature prohibits educators from teaching lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade, according to ABC News.

Several people have pushed back on the potential passing of this bill, which has yet to be signed into law by Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis.

“Let us be clear: should its vague language be interpreted in any way that causes harm to a single child, teacher, or family, we will lead legal action against the State of Florida to challenge this bigoted legislation,” said local LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Florida in a statement.

Many celebrities and reality television stars, including Bravo’s Andy Cohen, have spoken out in opposition about the bill. On March 10, 2022, Rinna took to Instagram to share her feelings on the bill. While she received a mix of comments on her post, several people slammed her, telling her to “read the bill.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Rinna Shared a Post & Wrote ‘Say Gay’ in the Caption

Rinna let her feelings on the new bill known by shared a few posts to her Instagram Stories, and then by posting a quote to her Instagram feed.

“Don’t say gay gives me church giggles. They’re still trying to get rid of us? When will they understand that Queerness floats to the top like cream and explodes when it’s buried?” the quote read in part.

“They can draft their bills, ban our books and social media, wipe the creampie off Anita Bryant’s face, clear their priest’s Grindr history, but it’s too late., Queerness can’t be contained because it is the container. The hinges on Pandora’s box and the rub marks on Aladdin’s lamp. The sea glass their child already picked up, which they shielded their eyes from our sun and turned their back on our ocean. Volatile, elemental, sacred, everywhere, always,” the quote concluded.

“Some of my very best friends fav people on the planet and family members are GAY and I LOVE THEM!!!!! SAY GAY!!!!” Rinna captioned the post, adding several rainbow emoji.

Many Social Media Users Slammed Rinna in the Comments Section of the Post

It didn’t take long for several comments to start popping up, many people telling Rinna that she’s misunderstanding the bill.

“The narrative you all are projecting needs to STOP!! ACTUALLY READ THE BILL !! STOP CREATING A FALSE NARRATIVE!!!” one comment read.

“Parents should have rights! I don’t need celebrities dictating my choice,” someone else added.

“Read the bill,” another Instagram user wrote.

“It is too difficult to spend time on research. Much easier to spend same time (or more) dancing around on TikTok, taking selfies or just spouting out nonsense,” a fourth person commented.

“Read the bill first before spreading misinformation,” a fifth person wrote.

“Did you read the bill??? THIS IS WHATS WRONG!!! No one reads anymore and just sees stuff and jumps on the bandwagon! No one said anything about anything on this post,” another comment read.

