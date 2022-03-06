Lisa Rinna Slammed After Posting Braless Dance Video

It’s another day, another Lisa Rinna dance video — and this one is getting some negative feedback.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is no stranger to shaking what her mama gave her and sharing the recorded videos to her Instagram account. And while she does receive a good deal of positive feedback from her followers, there are some people who just aren’t huge fans of Rinna — or her dance moves.

On March 3, 2022, Rinna threw on a bucket hat and got her groove on to the song “Smalltown Boy.” She shared the short video to her Instagram in the form of a Reel. “I don’t know about you… but I needed to dance,” Rinna captioned the post. From there, the comment started pouring in.

Some People Were Critical of Rinna for Dancing Without a Bra on

Rinna appeared to be dancing in her dining room, dressed casually in a pair of lime green joggers from Free City, and a gray tank top. The overwhelming majority of comments were supportive of Rinna, with many people saying that seeing her dance brightens their day. However, there were some not-so-nice comments that filtered in as well.

Several people didn’t appreciate Rinna’s latest post, called her “thirsty,” and complained about her choice to dance without a bra.

“Put a bra on and act your age, and I’m not implying not to dance, and be happy, just do it classy,” one comment read.

“No apparently you need some water. Thirsty much?” another person asked.

“Spurts bra?” a third person wrote.

“People in the Ukrainian are desperate why don’t you use your platform to help these people instead of dancing around the room like an absolute cockwomble!!!” a fourth comment read.

“Wear a bra tired of seeing your damn nipples,” a fifth person added.

“Put a bra on,” another comment read.

For the most part, Rinna doesn’t bother with comments — positive or negative — on her dance videos. While she has responded to people in the past, she is generally pretty good about ignoring people who criticize her on social media.

Rinna Was Slammed for Dancing in Her Underwear in February 2022

In February 2022, Rinna caught heat for posting a video of herself dancing in her underwear while she was staying at Kyle Richards’ home in Aspen, Colorado. At the time, Rinna had been staying in Alexia Umansky’s room.

“Alexia’s room will never be the same,” Richards commented on the post.

“FOR THE BETTER,” her daughter responded.

“Your bed is so comfortable I loved your room so much thank you for letting me stay [in] it!!!!” Rinna commented, tagging Alexia. Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton even chimed in, posting some fire emoji in the comment section. And while the RHOBH stars seemed to be having a bit of fun with Rinna’s dance video, some fans did not approve.

“Omg why dance in underwear at that age,” one person wrote.

“Put some clothes on,” someone else added.

“Always needs attention! Pretty sad,” a third comment read.

Rinna paid no mind to the nasty comments on her post, and has kept on posting dancing videos, wearing what she wants, and living her best life.

