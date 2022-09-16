EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Rinna’s Bravocon Absence Explained

Lisa Rinna will not be attending Bravocon along with her RHOBH castmates and we know why.

Rinna has assured fans she wasn’t fired from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” but when the Bravocon schedule was released fans noticed she and Diana Jenkins were not on the list to attend.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Rinna Won’t Attend Bravocon Due to a ‘Prior Work Commitment’ but ‘Was Invited to Attend’

A source explained to Heavy that “she was invited to attend but due to a prior work commitment is unfortunately unable to attend.”

RHOBH castmembers Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke will all be in attendance for an event, “Thrills in Beverly Hills” which takes place on the first day of Bravocon, October 14.

Rinna’s future with the franchise has been a big discussion after she removed any mention of the show from her social media.

“I don’t want anything negative on my grid and since my own children are being threatened as we speak I felt it best to archive it,” Rinna said on her Instagram Story at the time. “It’s gone beyond and I need to keep my family safe now. I will no longer be saying or posting anything about the show.”

In a September 2022 interview with Interview Magazine, Rinna was asked if she’d be returning to the show for another season.

“We’ll see,” she told the outlet. “What does Diana say? ‘So you say.’ I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Lisa Rinna Was Inspired by Cindy Crawford Ahead of New York Fashion Week Runway Show

In September Rinna walked in the Priscavera SS23 runway show during New York Fashion Week. On the runway, she wore a floor-length tight white dress and slicked back hair.

She spoke about the experience to Interview Magazine.

“I had so much fun,” she told the outlet after the show. “Well, I’ll tell you what, it’s not easy. But there’s so much waiting around that I stood against this wall for an hour, at least. And I stood between great models who gave me advice without me even having to beg for it. Luke, who was in front of me, who was a valet a year ago. His first show was Gucci in Hollywood and now he’s with IMG and walking everything.”

The interviewer then asked if Rinna had taken an edible to relax her for the show.

“No edible, but I wish I had one,” she said. “We told some stories. I said that I’m going to act as if I had a shot of tequila, but I didn’t. I wish I would have, but I had to just go with it.”

After revealing that she had been inspired by Cindy Crawford, she explains an encounter with a fan.

“I just think that at this point, at my age, you just have to f****** do it and be yourself,” she said. “This guy who works for Vogue, Mexico, came up to me and his wife’s a big fan. So he is like, ‘Will you say hi to my wife and everything.’ I said, ‘Yes.’ He helped me the most. Want to know why? Because he took a photo of me during rehearsal. He said, ‘Everything’s good but you need to relax your face. You look stressed.’ So I was very conscious of my body. You’re holding your gut in, There’s all this stuff. He goes, ‘Relax your face.’ So when I finally did it, I think it was very helpful.”

