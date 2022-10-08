Lisa Rinna Responds to Kathy Hilton Calling Her ‘the Biggest Bully in Hollywood’

It seems clear that Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton won’t be linking arms and skipping off into the sunset together anytime soon.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars got into a heated argument at the show’s season 12 reunion, which was taped in September 2022. Bravo released the trailer for the reunion on October 6, 2022, and it’s sure to be one of the most dramatic season ends for the franchise. In fact, things got so bad that the cast didn’t pose for a photo or hold a toast at the end of the evening.

“I’m really not okay right now. I don’t want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?” an emotional Richards asks host Andy Cohen.

One of the most explosive parts of the trailer showed Hilton and Rinna going at it, with Hilton calling Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood.” A few hours later, Rinna highlighted that quote on Instagram.

Hilton & Rinna Went Toe-to-Toe on the Reunion

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives” of Beverly Hills had a little bit of everything for everyone and each one of the women had their own stuff going on. The season started with a break-in at Dorit Kemsley’s home. From there, Crystal Minkoff opened up about her eating disorder. Fans of the show also got plenty more about Erika Jayne’s legal battle — all while getting to know newcomer Diana Jenkins.

Toward the end of the season, the ladies took a trip to Aspen, Colorado, and that gave Hilton and Rinna their season storylines. There was one night in particular when things went awry, but without any video footage of what really went down, it has been near impossible for fans to figure out who might be telling the truth — and who is lying.

While the women were out at a club, Hilton decided she wanted to leave. She asked her sister Kyle Richards to leave with her but Richards didn’t want to — so Rinna volunteered. The two women got into a Sprinter van that escorted them to Richards’ home — and what happened during this time is unclear.

Rinna claims that Hilton had a “meltdown” and said that she threatened to “take down” Richards. In addition, Rinna said that Hilton spoke poorly about all of the women on the cast. Hilton has denied the majority of Rinna’s accusations.

Rinna has come forward with text messages from Hilton while Hilton has promised to get it all out at the reunion — and, judging by the trailer, that’s exactly what happened.

Hilton Ripped Rinna in Front of Everyone

At one point during the reunion, Hilton really laid into Rinna, calling her “the biggest bully in Hollywood.”

“You fight with everybody. What you did to my sister, and you drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show? I mean, the list can go on and on,” Hilton said, referencing Rinna’s interactions with Kim Richards and former RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump. “You are the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it,” she added.

Hours later, Rinna shared a picture of herself as the red M&M, complete with her shaggy hairstyle. She quoted Hilton in the caption and wrote nothing more. Fans took to the comments section to react.

“Lisa you gave the season life tbh,” one person wrote.

“You keep doing you baby,” someone else added.

“Contract is up sweetie,” a third person said.

“Dumped by Bravo,” echoed another.

According to People magazine, the reunion will air in three parts.

