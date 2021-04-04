Lisa Rinna Celebrates Easter With Shocking ‘RHOBH’ Moment

Lisa Rinna commemorated Easter by posting a flashback photo of a shocking moment that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans will immediately recognize.

In honor of the holiday, the Rinna Beauty founder posted an Instagram pic of the iconic stuffed baby blue bunny that she once gifted to her former costar Kim Richards’ grandson, as well as a close-up of her shocked reaction when Richards gave it back to her during a RHOBH reunion taping.

Rinna captioned her throwback photo with “Happy Easter from Us.”

The post received thousands of likes and comments from fans who were “crying” over the mention of the iconic bunny from that jaw-dropping RHOBH moment.

“The only bunny that really matters,” one fan wrote.

“ I AM SCREAMING,” another added.

“Legit dying,” a third follower chimed in.

Lisa Rinna Was Stunned When Kim Richards Returned the Bunny That She Gave Her

RHOBH: Kim Richards Has a Gift for Lisa Rinna (Season 7, Episode 20) | BravoAnd the message she sends with it is loud and clear. ►► Subscribe for More: bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► Visit the Official Site: bravo.ly/Official ►► Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, premiering February 12 at 9/8c, only on Bravo! #RHOBH FOLLOW RHOBH ON SOCIAL: Official Site: bravo.ly/RealHousewivesofBeverlyHills Full Episodes & Clips: bravo.ly/RHOBHVideos Facebook: bravo.ly/RHOBHFacebook ABOUT RHOBH:… 2017-04-12T15:00:03Z

The cellophane-wrapped blue stuffed bunny has a history that dates back to the once-contentious relationship between Rinna and Richards. During earlier seasons of the Bravo reality show, Rinna repeatedly confronted Richards over her addiction issues and her 2015 shoplifting arrest, while Richards once insinuated that she was holding onto a damaging secret about Rinna’s husband, actor Harry Hamlin.

Despite their strained relationship, Rinna presented Richards with a stuffed bunny rabbit for her newborn grandson, Hucksley. At the time, Richards accepted the baby gift for her daughter Brooke Weiderhorn’s first child, but during the RHOBH Season 7 reunion in 2017, Richards turned up at the taping with the stuffed bunny Rinna had gifted her grandson. Richards explained that she never gave the bunny to Hucksley because she felt that the gift hadn’t been given to her with the “right energy.” A stunned Rinna became so upset that she walked off the set to compose herself as her costars gaped in disbelief.

The awkward gift rejection remains one of the most memorable moments in RHOBH history, and Rinna is still getting mileage out of it with her cheeky Easter greeting.

Rinna & Richards Have Since Patched Things Up

While Richards and Rinna’s relationship remained tense for a long period of time, the two eventually came together –for the sake of family. That’s because Rinna’s daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, began dating the brother of Richards’ son-in-law, Thayer Weiderhorn.

“For those of you who don’t know, my daughter’s [Brooke Wiederhorn] husband [Thayer Wiederhorn] has five siblings, and his brother is dating Lisa’s daughter Amelia, “ Richards told fans in 2019, according to Bravo.com. “So we realized the other night that we could be in-laws. And I said to Lisa the other night, this is pretty crazy; this is our karma for fighting. We may have to look at each other for the rest of our lives.”

Richards also officially invited Rinna to her famous family’s annual Christmas party that is held at her sister Kathy Hilton’s house, noting that they could be “family” someday.

Rinna’s daughter is no longer dating Richards’ in-law, but Rinna is still gifting bunnies to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars. When her former costar Teddi Mellencamp was pregnant with her daughter Dove, Rinna gave her a stuffed bunny for the baby’s nursery, per E! News.

READ NEXT: RHOBH Star Gives Surprising Update on Relationship With Costar