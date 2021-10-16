Lisa Rinna Addresses Cheating Rumors About Husband Harry Hamlin

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna is speaking out about the rumors her husband, Harry Hamlin has been cheating.

Rinna is often accused of not wanting to “talk about the husband” as was evidenced by her fight with Kim Richards in Season 7. But it seems like Rinna has opened up a bit more as she’s posted several comments about various rumors surrounding alleged affairs Hamlin may have had.

Most of her comments have been deleted off social media now, but Page Six screenshot them all for our enjoyment.

According to the outlet, Rinna reposted a fan criticizing her for not addressing the affair rumors, to which she replied, “You just did …. and what about the gay lover in the valley? I mean you just blew his cover with Trish in Canada she gonna be pissed.”

Rinna also posted an Instagram story with a fan’s comment reading, “Recently read [Hamlin] allegedly beats his women, and also suspected he is gay/woman hater.” Rinna added her own caption joking, “Oh damn he’s freaking busy,” according to Page Six.

In 2020 Hamlin was accused of cheating on Rinna by someone on Twitter, according to Page Six.

“My girlfriend f–ked Harry Hamlin in Muskoka [Canada] for an entire summer in 2018 — you wanna talk about that @LisaRinna??? Or do you want to talk about his affair with Patricia? #RHOBH.”

That tweet was also deleted.

Rinna and Hamlin have been married since 1997 and in an April 10, 2019 interview with In Touch Weekly, Hamlin explained why he believes his marriage to Rinna has lasted so long.

“Lisa and I are of the same mind. When you get married, you get married,” Hamlin said to the outlet. “So we have a very functional relationship and we respect each other and listen to each other and admire each other and we let each other be. We’re not helicopter husband and wife.”

Vicki Gunvalson’s ex-husband Donn accused Rinna of having ‘dark’ secrets

Donn Gunvalson, the ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, Vicki Gunvalson, accused Rinna of having “dark” secrets and avoiding getting personal on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in a tweet on October 14, 2021.

“Six seasons in and Rinna still hasn’t provided a personal storyline,” he tweeted. “She latches onto others because her own secrets are DARK.”

Vicki and Donn went through a very public marriage and divorce while featured on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” The pair were on the debut season of the now hugely popular franchise and went through everything from a vow renewal in January 2010 to a break-up in October 2010. They were not officially divorced in 2014 and Vicki was granted $1 million in assets according to Gazette Review.

Rinna and Vicki have feuded on social media in the past, with Rinna posting Instagram captions shading Vicki and with Vicki accusing Rinna of being rude to her at events.

“I said hi to her, and she was like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re Orange County,’” Vicki said while a guest on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast on January 21, 2021.

Lisa Rinna Shares NSFW Nude Flashback Photo

On October 15, Rinna posted a nude flashback photo to Instagram. There was no timestamp for when the original photo was taken but the caption indicates it was before her appearance in Playboy so it would have been taken sometime before her Playboy appearance in 2009, according to People.

“A book I did called #Room23 Diana Jenkins, which led to my shooting Playboy with @deborahandersoncreative Big walk down memory lane today omg and @jenatkinhair did the hair,” she wrote.

Rinna will appear on part two of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion which airs on October 20, 2021. Parts three and four will air consecutively one week apart after that.

