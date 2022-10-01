RHOBH Star Posts Cryptic Messages on Instagram Ahead of Finale

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has been posting cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories ahead of the show’s season 12 finale.

On Friday, September 30, 2022, Lisa Rinna took to social media to share a few posts pertaining to the situation between her and Kathy Hilton that has aired on the past two episodes of RHOBH. Basically, Rinna and Hilton left a club together one night and Rinna claims that Hilton had a meltdown that was like nothing she’d ever seen before. However, there weren’t any Bravo cameras on-hand to capture what was said and by whom, so it has been a she-said/she-said back-and-forth.

Rinna has said that Hilton spoke badly about the majority of the RHOBH cast and threatened to take down her sister, Kyle Richards. Meanwhile, Hilton denies any such things were said. Now, fans are debating what happened and picking sides — but Rinna has been doing the most on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rinna Shared a Series of Quotes on Her Stories

Rinna started off her Instagram Stories rant by sharing a photo of herself making a face in which she looked unimpressed.

“The look you give when you’ve held their feet to the fire, and they admitted to a lot of what they had done, but not all of it…” she captioned the pic. She then shared another photo of herself, writing, “There was this one.” In a third post, she shared what appeared to be a wedding photo of her and her husband Harry Hamlin. “And yea if you come for my husband I will go ballistic on you. Every. Single. Time,” she wrote.”

And then came the cryptic quotes.

“People don’t want to hear the truth because they don’t want their illusions destroyed,” read one post.

“The truth will always come out, so you might as well just be honest from the start,” read another.

“If you don’t want anyone to find out, don’t do it,” a third consecutive post read.

In the middle of some of these posts, Rinna shared some pics and videos from her time in Italy, on vacation with some friends.

However, Rinna must have received some messages from followers after sharing the aforementioned posts because she made a comment about people being “angry.”

“Ooof you’r all so angry,” she wrote. “I don’t watch the after show but I guess you do. Thanks for the report Bravo detectives,” she added.

Rinna Also Called Crystal Minkoff Out for not Telling the Full Story About What Happened When Hilton Needed to Leave the Club

Prior to sharing her cryptic quotes, Rinna also called out her co-star for “omitting” some details from the night at the club in Aspen.

“Crystal was helping me take KH out of the caribou club. Crystal was the one who called the sprinter van. She ended up calling me on our way out and saying go ahead take Kathy because she could not get her coat from the coat check in time and I was wearing my coat. And we were trying to get KH out as quickly as possible,” Rinna explained on her Instagram Stories.

“Funny how Crystal is omitting all of that,” she continued, adding, “Just keeping it real peeps.”

