Lisa Rinna Shares a Video of Daughter Delilah Belle & Fans Can’t Get Over it

Lisa Rinna took to Instagram on December 5, 2021, to share a video of her daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, singing. It seems that a lot of “Real Housewives” fans had no idea that Delilah could sing, and many were blown away by her talent.

“Voice of an Angel,” Rinna captioned the video, adding the dove of peace emoji.

The post comes about one month after Hamlin opened up about an accidental overdose, telling the world that she’s been struggling with a wide variety of health issues in recent months.

“[A doctor] overprescribed me with one medication that one of my friends takes like 10 milligrams, and he gave me like 20 milligrams three times a day and then he gave me 3 milligrams of Xanax a day. So my body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed. I didn’t mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol. I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital,” Hamlin said in her candid Instagram video, according to People magazine.

Rinna also shared the new video just two weeks after losing her mother, Lois Rinna, who died on November 15, 2021, after suffering a stroke,” Page Six reports.

Fans Simply Couldn’t Get Over Hamlin’s Voice

Although some people wondered if Hamlin was actually singing an original song in the video, she chose a song called “Don’t Need Love” by 220 Kid & Gracey. “When I fall in love. I usually take my time. Hoping it gets better. Swipe left, swipe right. To fill all of these lonely nights. It’s just empty pleasure. Drunk text to come over. But we don’t talk when we’re sober. The fairy tale I can live without,” Hamlin sings with a simple melody playing in the background.

Fans couldn’t help but comment on Rinna’s post, many super impressed by Hamlin.

“She is a STARRRRRR,” one Instagram user wrote adding a bunch of flame emoji and tagging both Rinna and Hamlin.

“Wow!!!! Omg… you got it from your mama!!! I wish your mom would take up singing again. She also has an amazing voice. I loved hearing her sing when she played Billie on ‘Days of our Lives,'” another comment read.

“Wow such a beautiful voice,” a third person wrote.

“So melodic. Absolutely beautiful voice,” read a fourth comment.

The post was liked by more than 280,000 Instagram users at the time of this writing.

Rinna Shared Another Video of Her Daughter Singing Back in 2019

If you’ve been following Rinna for a long time, you may recall that she shared a video of Hamlin singing back in 2019. The post elicited a similar response from fans, many who simply couldn’t get over how great of a singer Hamlin is.

“Soul. Beauty. Angel. I LOVE HER VOICE,” Rinna captioned her previous video, once again adding the dove of peace emoji. Hamlin’s song of choice that time? “Blue Lights” by Jorja Smith.

“WHAT!!! WOW she is sooo good I would buy her music in flash,” one fan commented at the time.

“Is that your daughter ? That voice is crazy,” added another.

“Wtf?! Why is she not pursuing this?! Amazing,” a third comment read.

No word on whether or not Hamlin has plans to pursue a career in music. However, in a 2016 article by Teen Vogue, Hamlin opened up about her career.

“I honestly have no idea if I would act! So many people ask me this question, because my parents are actors. I think acting is cool, and it looks super fun, but right now I’m more into singing and modeling. But who knows what the future will bring! I’m open to anything that comes my way. My singing goals are just to spread my music to people and hope they like it! I love music and I honestly don’t know what I would do without it (as cheesy as that sounds),” she told the outlet.

