Are Lisa Rinna’s Daughters Jealous of Her?

On December 6, 2021, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna appeared as a guest host on “The Real.” As fans are aware, Rinna’s “RHOBH” co-star Garcelle Beauvais is a co-host on the popular daytime talk show with Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, and Jeannie Mai.

Lisa Rinna Revealed Her Daughters Are ‘Jealous of Each Other’

During a segment on the December 6 episode of “The Real,” Garcelle Beauvais brought up the topic of jealousy within families.

“According to an article on Psychology Today some parents actually envy their children, the article goes on to say it’s likely possible for any human to be jealous of anyone for anything that could be desired, it’s likely that jealousy in families is normal,” said the “Coming 2 America” actress.

The 55-year-old, who has six siblings, revealed that her family members have been envious of her career at times.

“What made it really hard is my mom had a shrine of me, anything I was in any magazine, any newspaper, it was all over the house and then there would be one picture of my sisters. It wasn’t good,” explained the reality television personality.

Beauvais clarified that she has a positive relationship with her siblings.

“In reality I think they all felt loved. I try to share everything I have with them. I try to make it up in other ways,” said the mother-of-three.

Lisa Rinna then chimed in that her daughters Amelia Gray Hamlin, 20, and Delilah Belle Hamlin, 23, sometimes experience bouts of jealousy with each other. She explained that they are competitive about their respective modeling careers.

“I noticed it with my girls. You know, I grew up an only child even though I had a 12 year older sister. I grew up in the house by myself so it’s different but I see it with my girls,” explained Rinna.

The 58-year-old shared that she tries to mediate the situation when her children get envious of each other.

“I think it’s tough sometimes and I try to say, ‘Listen guys there’s plenty to go around this is your time right now, but your time’s coming,’ and they’re pretty good about it but there are times when they are just flatout jealous of each other, just mad that this one got this job and this one didn’t and so we just deal with it,” explain Rinna.

Beauvais then asked if Rinna’s daughters “ever get jealous of [her]?” The “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” star asserted that she did not believe that was the case.

“Oh I doubt it. I highly doubt it. They don’t look at me that way. Let’s just put it that way. I doubt that they ever would because they don’t see me that way, at all. I am mom and I’m not even a cool mom really,” explained Rinna.

Lisa Rinna & Harry Hamlin Spoke About Amelia Gray Hamlin’s Break up With Scott Disick

Amelia Gray Hamlin was romantically linked to Scott Disick, 38, of “Keeping Up With the Kardashian” fame. The couple ended their relationship in September 2021. Lisa Rinna spoke about Disick during a September 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” While playing a game of “At-Own It, Baby,” the 58-year-old was asked, “what is the worst thing you said about Scott Disick behind his back.”

Rinna shared that while she was not a fan of Disick’s relationship with her daughter, she managed to stay cordial.

“You know I have actually been quite nice about Scott Disick and I would never say that out loud anything. I might have thought things that weren’t very good,” stated the Bravo personality.

She explained she “was really patient” while her 20-year-old daughter was dating Disick.

Rinna’s husband Harry Hamlin spoke about his youngest daughter’s relationship status during a November 2021 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” Fans asked, “what do you think happened between Scott Disick and Amelia to cause the breakup and were you secretly happy when they did?”

He replied that “Amelia’s doing great” while “living in New York.”

“She’s having the time of her life solo. I have no idea why. I didn’t pull the curtain. I have no idea what exactly happened there — I’m just glad that she is solo, put it that way,” said the 70-year-old actor.

