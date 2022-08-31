RHOBH Star’s Social Media Activity Has Fans Thinking She’s Been Fired by Bravo

Something is up in Beverly Hills.

A “Real Housewives” star made some curious moves on social media and fans think it’s because she won’t be returning to the Beverly Hills franchise. Amid a crazy season of fairly low lows for Lisa Rinna, she took to her Instagram account and deleted almost every mention of the show and the people on it.

Fans noticed that Rinna first removed the repost of Bravo’s statement about the attacks on Garcelle Beauvais’ son.

“We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son. We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric,” the statement, which is no longer on Rinna’s feed, read.

On August 29, 2022, Rinna explained why she removed the post — and others — from Instagram.

Rinna Said She’s Trying to Clean Up the Look of Her Instagram Feed

Rinna responded to someone in a direct message, explaining why she deleted posts from her Instagram account — specifically the one about Beauvais’ son.

“I was asked what happened to the bravo statement on my instagram. This is my reply,” Rinna captioned the screenshot. She sent a string of messages to the Instagram account “Cici Loves You.”

“I archived it that’s all,” the first message read.

“I’ve been keeping my social page very edited if you will notice. I’m keeping it very positive non negative and fashion and fun. I don’t want anything negative on my grid and since my own children are being threatened as we speak I felt it best to archive it. The statement did nothing so why keep it up? Our children are getting dealt threats. All of our children. It’s gone beyond and I need to keep my family safe now. I will no longer be saying or posting anything about the show,” the remainder of the messages read.

In a subsequent message, Rinna cleared up any reports that she removed RHOBH from her Instagram bio.

“Also… …I never had RHOBH anywhere on my Instagram in my profile and I have recently edited my Instagram page for fashion fun and family. I took away 8,000 photos. I did that about 3 weeks ago if you go and look there’s still housewife stuff on there from the reunion from the wine scene in Provence…….dancing in Provence. The end,” she wrote.

In her very next post, she shared a throwback photo of herself at the American Music Awards.

“I was Lisa F****** Rinna before HW and I’ll be Lisa F****** Rinna Ater [sic],” she captioned that post.

Several RHOBH Fans Think Rinna’s Instagram Clean Up Suggests She Won’t Be Returning for Season 13

Despite what Rinna might be saying about the changes that she made to her Instagram account, several fans are convinced that she won’t be coming back for season 13.

“I really, realllllly hope this means she’s fired,” one person commented on a Reddit thread about her “Lisa F****** Rinna” post.

“Fired vibess,” someone else wrote.

“Everything she has been posting screams ‘I have already been fired,'” another Redditor added.

“So she’s fired,” a fourth social media user said.

Bravo is not expected to make any casting announcements until well after the season wraps.

