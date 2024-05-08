Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Reveals ‘Scary’ Thing About Having Her As a Mom

Lisa Rinna’s daughter said it wasn’t easy growing up with her famous mom.

In a May 2024 interview, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s eldest daughter, Delilah Hamlin, revealed that not only were her parents strict, but that as a kid, she was terrified of being embarrassed by her mom.

Delilah is the firstborn daughter of Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin. In May 2024, the mother-daughter duo co-starred in the Lifetime movie “Mommy Meanest,” according to Deadline. The collaboration came more than a year after Rinna announced her exit from RHOBH.

Delilah Hamlin Said Her Mom Was ‘Strict’

Delilah Hamlin opened up about her unconventional childhood in a May 2024 interview on “Today With Hoda and Jenna.” When asked what it was like growing up with Rinna, Deliah, 25, admitted that her mom’s bold and colorful personality sometimes worried her.

“I think for me it was a little bit scary,” Delilah told co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. “At sleepovers,” she added. “Not scary, but like, ‘Is she going to embarrass me at the sleepover? What’s going to happen?”

“She was strict,” Delilah added of her famous mom.

Rinna agreed that she and her husband were “strict” with Delilah and eased up by the time daughter No. 2 Amelia Gray was born three years later. “She was the first-born, so she got the nervous parent, you don’t know what you’re doing,” Rinna said of raising her eldest child. “She had it tougher, and we always talk about it, And I always say sorry.”

Delilah added that she now feels lucky to have “the coolest mom ever.”

But Delilah made a cryptic comment about Rinna and Hamlin’s parenting in the past. According to Us Weekly, in 2021 she posted a holiday TikTok video and captioned it with, “Unrealistic things I want for Christmas … for my parents to pay for my trauma therapy.”

While she quickly deleted the post, an insider told the outlet that the video was likely sparked in “a moment of frustration or might’ve been after a heated argument with her parents.” The insider also alleged that the celebrity couple’s parenting “affects” their daughter and “she gets upset about certain things.”

Lisa Rinna Revealed What Gets Her Into Trouble With Her Kids

Rinna, 60, is known for speaking her mind. She also regularly posts dance videos – sometimes in her underwear – on her Instagram page.

During a May 2024 appearance on “Live With Kelly and Mark,” Rinna was asked if she ever gets into “trouble” with her kids. It turns out that drama with her daughters has to do with Instagram posts, but not the dance videos.

“Are you kidding me?” she asked hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. “Are you kidding me? It’s me! You would think it would be the dance videos. You would think they would like, horrified and embarrassed.”

“They’re fine, they’re fine with those,” Rinna shared. “They’re like, ‘Oh, That’s just my mom. She’s just crazy, whatever.’ That doesn’t phase them. It’s if I posted something [on social media] — let’s say, a very big thing that’s come out for them, and I post it before they do. Oh, forget it. Are you kidding me? I get texts, ‘Mom, what have you done? I haven’t even posted that yet!’ I have to ask now because I am in big fat trouble.”

Rinna previously admitted that she knows it must be hard to have her as a mother. Speaking with Cosmopolitan in January 2024, she said, “Imagine having me as your mom and opening up your Instagram and I’m, like, dancing or doing some funny thing.”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Says RHOBH Season 14 Cast is Not Set