Lisa Rinna Reacts to Ex Co-Star’s Surprising New Gig

Lisa Rinna had a big reaction to a former co-star’s latest gig.

During an August 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was put in the hot seat by host Andy Cohen when he asked her about her former friend, Denise Richards.

Richards, 51, recently made the surprise announcement that she has joined the adult social media platform, OnlyFans. In June, the “Wild Things” star revealed that she joined paid subscription site, which is often used for content creators to post risqué content for their biggest fans, after defending her daughter Sami Sheen’s decision to join.

“I’m sorry but…if I can get paid and at my age? To see me in a bikini? God Bless you,” Richards wrote in an Instagram post. “Perhaps I should open my own account.”

Lisa Rinna Raised Her Glass to Denise Richards

Richards and Rinna had a major falling out while filming the 10th season of RHOBH, and it seemingly put an end to their 20-year friendship. But during her “WWHL” appearance, Rinna praised Richards’ OnlyFans gig.

When asked what she really thought of Richard launching an OnlyFans account, Rinna raised her wine glass.

“Cheers! I think it’s fabulous!” the 59-year-old RHOBH star said. “Make money baby! Make the cash! She’s going to make more money than she did on the show. I mean, come on!”

Despite her estrangement from Richards, Rinna’s reaction to her gig may not be all that surprising. Rinna is known to be a hustler and has joked that she won’t turn down any job. “I’ll do anything to make a buck!” Rinna once declared on RHOBH.

According to BravoTV.com, Rinna was paid millions to peddle Depends adult diapers. “That Depends job saved our bacon,” she once said. “I got paid more money to do that than I got paid to do anything ever in my life. And I was just winking all the way to the bank.”

Denise Richards Also Received Support From an Unlikely RHOBH Alum

Rinna isn’t the only RHOBH O.G. who reacted to Richards’ OnlyFans launch. During a June 28, 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” former Housewife Brandi Glanville answered a fan who asked what she thought of Richards’ new gig as an OnlyFans creator.

“I think it’s kind of amazing that she joined OnlyFans now,” Glanville said. “It’s like she was Mother of the Year and now she’s on [OnlyFans].”

The ‘Unfiltered” podcast host went on to say that Richards should make the most of her huge fan base and get back to the content she was known for before her short stint as a Housewife.

“Look, OnlyFans is great,” Glanville continued. “I feel like this is the real Denise and she does have a great fan base. And I think that people want the real Denise. They don’t want second- season Denise.”

Glanville previously alleged that Richards hooked up with her shortly after marrying her husband Aaron Phypers. Richards repeatedly denied that she had an affair with Glanville, and the two are no longer friends. Richards also quit RHOBH in the aftermath of the affair scandal.

