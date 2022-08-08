Lisa Rinna Blasted by Actress for Her ‘Vile’ Behavior

Lisa Rinna made her return to the “Watch What Happens Live” Clubhouse on August 3, where she opened up about her recent bad behavior on social media.

Before the episode began, however, Rinna was ripped on social media by Denise Welch, an English actress known for her appearances on “Coronation Street,” “Waterloo Road” and “Hollyoaks” as well as being a regular panelist on the U.K. talk show “Loose Women.”

On August 3, Rinna shared on social media that she would be having a drink on WWHL in honor of her mother Lois, who died in November 2021. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star tweeted, “I’m drinking a rum and Coca Cola in a short glass on #WWHL tonight in honor of Lois. I hope you’ll all join me and have one as well.”

Welch replied to Rinna’s tweet and wrote, “I lost my dad in September. It didn’t make me to vile to everyone!! You can’t excuse your behaviour and hide behind your loss. Your mum would be horrified. I used to adore you!!”

I lost my dad in September. It didn’t make me to vile to everyone!! You can’t excuse your behaviour and hide behind your loss. Your mum would be horrified. I used to adore you!! — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) August 4, 2022

Rinna did not respond to Welch’s call out.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lisa Rinna’s Mother Died in November 2021 & Rinna Recently Criticized Bravo for Not Giving Her Mother’s Death More Airtime on Season 12

Rinna’s mother Lois died on November 15, 2021, after suffering a stroke a few days before. The RHOBH star posted about her mother’s death at 93, writing on Instagram, “Heaven Has a New Angel.” The reality star’s mother was beloved by the Housewives cast and would occasionally join them for lunch, where she would give out advice.

Lois’ death was covered on RHOBH season 12, but Rinna posted on July 17 that she was disappointed to see only one episode about her mother’s passing. “I got one episode of grace,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “That’s it. Lois deserved and deserves much more. Shame on everyone.”

Welch’s father Vin Welch died on September 28, 2021, and the English actress wrote on Instagram, “After making a miraculous recovery recently from major surgeries, pneumonia plus his existing pulmonary fibrosis was more than even he could take.” She posted a moving tribute to her father, writing, “I can’t quite function as I’m so grief stricken, but I know he meant so much to so many people, even those who’d never met him… He loved life and lived it to the full like no other.”

Rinna Acknowledged on WWHL That She Knows She’s a Mess & a Nightmare Right Now

During last week’s “Watch What Happens Live,” Rinna was asked by Andy Cohen about her erratic social media behavior in the last few months. She replied, “I know. I’m such a freaking mess, I’m a freaking mess.” Cohen added that she was being a “disaster” and she agreed with him.

She told him she knew she was being a “nightmare” and she wasn’t denying it. Rinna added that she was trying to “fix it” as much as possible and said once more, “I’m fully self-aware that I am a mess right now, I’m just a mess. So, let’s hope it gets better.”

Cohen told the RHOBH star that he was also hopeful things would improve but then also told the Bravolebrity that “It’s all in your hands. It’s all in your control.”

READ NEXT: Kathryn Dennis Sparks Concern From Fans Over ‘Alarming’ Move