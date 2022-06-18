Lisa Rinna Ripped for ‘Desperate’ Attempt to Look Younger

Lisa Rinna is the subject of a Reddit thread after her latest ad for Rinna Beauty was released. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star teamed up with her daughter Delilah Hamlin for a new lip kit collaboration.

The news that the collab was going down came on May 18, 2022. “NEW NEW NEW! Meet the three newest products to join the #RinnaBeauty squad: Frosted Icon Collection Lip Gloss in ‘Firecracker’, ‘Pretty Please’ and ‘If Looks Could Kill,'” read the caption of a post on Rinna Beauty’s official Instagram.

The mother-daughter duo did a photoshoot together for the Frosted Icon Collection Lip Gloss and some of the footage was shared on social media. However, there was one look in particular — that saw Rinna in a long brunette wig, a pair of ripped denim jeans, a black corset top, and a pair of white pumps — that had fans talking.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rinna Was Criticized for the Rinna Beauty ad

In honor of Delilah’s birthday, Rinna Beauty did a pre-order of the “soft muted nude pink Delilah Lip Kit.” A video of Delilah and her mom was uploaded on Instagram as part of the announcement and a photo from that shoot was the choice for a billboard which was shared on Rinna’s Instagram feed.

“OUR FIRST RINNA BEAUTY BILLBOARD!! MELROSE X SYCAMORE,” Rinna captioned the post, tagging her daughter.

An article by Yahoo! Life quoted some social media comments in which people felt that Rinna and Delilah looked “more like sisters” than mother and daughter. Someone took a screenshot of the post and shared it on Reddit where RHOBH fans sounded off on the ad.

“I want to tell her that she looks like her mother who is desperate to try and look like her sister….which is a significant step down from actually looking like her mother,” one person commented.

“Screams Desperate let your daughter shine unless she ‘needs the rinna’ to get likes,” another Redditor added.

“Reeks of desperation,” a third person wrote.

“I do not want to twin with my mom in this way,” someone else said.

“Can someone please tell Rinna that she does not need to purse her lips?? They’re already so full of filler that they look pursed when relaxed,” a fifth comment read.

Rinna’s Ad With Her Other Daughter Seemed to Get More Positive Feedback

Rinna joined forces with her other daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, for the the Amelia lip kit, which was released by Rinna Beauty on November 29, 2021.

At the time, Rinna and Amelia did a photoshoot in which they both wore denim jeans, tight black tops, and lots of accessories while using a motorcycle as a prop. The feedback on those photos seemed more positive.

“When I see those pics I am not afraid to get older, thanks for that!! Hell yeah!!” one comment read.

“Timeless geez girl your like immortal, You look even younger with long hair,” someone else added.

“@lisarinna you are such a bloody knockout,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

READ NEXT: Lisa Rinna Is Serving Looks in Age-Defying Snap & Fans Can’t Get Over it