Lisa Rinna ‘Disgusted’ After Fans Call Photo of Her Husband ‘Creepy,’ Source Says

Asource close to Lisa Rinna is speaking out after a picture of Harry Hamlin and his daughter Delilah Belle was shared on social media and completely ripped apart by “Real Housewives” fans.

Just before the October 26, 2022, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion episode, the pic was shared by a Bravo fan account on Instagram. The picture was taken at the PRISCAVera Fashion Show in New York City in September 2022 and showed Hamlin embracing his daughter, with his nose nuzzled into her cheek.

Several “Real Housewives” fans commented on the picture, using adjectives like “creepy,” “disturbing,” and “uncomfortable” to describe it. Evidently, Rinna found these comments “disgusting,” according to a source who spoke with Page Six.

The Source Offered an Explanation for the Photo

While several people criticized the picture of Hamlin and his daughter, a source told Page Six that there was actually a bit of a story behind the pose.

“He is a proud father who was just about to whisper in her ear how proud he is of her,” the source explained, adding that Rinna was flat out “disgusted” by the feedback.

The outlet also spoke with photographer Manny Carabel who said that the photograph was “flipped completely out of context.”

“As Delilah has a history in modeling, she immediately began to strike a pose, if you will, while Harry innocently posed next to her in [a position] he thought would compliment her best, as any father would,” Carabel told Page Six.

“In no way were any of [Harry’s] movements or demeanor flirtatious, inappropriate or anything derailed from being a loving father,” he added.

The comments section of Page Six’s article filled up with additional criticism.

“It is creepy, no matter how you try to explain it!” one reader wrote.

“Icky on any level,” someone else said.

Rinna Had a Rough RHOBH Season

It seems the criticism on the photo of Hamlin and his daughter may have been fueled by Rinna’s tough “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season. Several fans of the show have expressed their frustrations with the soap opera star, who seemed to be causing quite a bit of drama, especially toward the end of the season.

Rinna’s epic showdown with co-star Kathy Hilton left a bad taste in many mouths, including those of her co-stars. For example, Sutton Stracke recently called Rinna’s behavior on the show “disgusting.”

“I just wish that it would stop. I don’t think it’s doing anybody any justice. I think it’s only hurting everybody, and I think it makes us all look bad. Just make it stop,” Stracke said on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

In addition, the past couple of months have seen fans calling for Rinna to be fired by Bravo. Social media has been filled with chatter about the reality star losing her diamond after season 12, and this was even a topic brought up to Andy Cohen at BravoCon 2022.

When someone asked Cohen if Rinna could be “fired,” he responded, “Let’s let the reunion play out and then everyone regroups.” No casting decisions have been confirmed for season 13.

