Lisa Rinna Dragged for ‘Obnoxious’ Instagram Post

Lisa Rinna has shared her thoughts on people who don’t care for her — and she’s being dragged online for it.

It seems that Rinna has been rubbing people the wrong way for several years now and things don’t appear to be getting any better in 2022. Rinna isn’t one to stand down to drama, either, and often times she’s at the center of the latest he said/she said.

Most recently, Rinna made a shady comment about “The Real Housewives of Dubai” causing the cast to come after her on social media. Rinna has been responding in her own way on her Instagram Stories and doesn’t seem to be bothered by how the women of that franchise feel about her.

Rinna took to her Instagram account on July 2, 2022, to share a post that essentially says, if you don’t like her, she couldn’t care less — but in a much more direct way.

“Not a fan of me? F*** off. Boom. Problem solved,” the post that Rinna shared read. “Boom,” she emphasized in the caption.

Shortly after the post was uploaded to her account, someone shared a screenshot on Reddit and several Bravo fans slammed her for it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several People Thought Rinna’s Post Was ‘Obnoxious’ & ‘Bratty’

It didn’t take long for RHOBH fans to react to Rinna’s Instagram post.

“Ok 14 year old with a Tumblr account,” one person wrote.

“Jesus. It is literally a holiday weekend in America and she is 24/7 posting this bratty, juvenile, bulls*** on the hour. God she is insufferable,” someone else added.

“I can’t imagine acting like this at her age, I’m half her age and I’m embarrassed for her. Like what is wrong with you? Do you need that much attention?” a third Redditor questioned.

“Is she just trying to stay relevant because she doesn’t have much happening on the show this season??” another social media user asked.

“She honestly thinks she is some hot s*** when she’s a washed up soap star doing a catty reality show to stay relevant. I used to somewhat admire her hustle to keep the money coming in but this behavior is pathetic. She’s like a character from an 80’s rom com movie,” a fifth comment read.

RHOBH Fans Created a Reddit Thread Encouraging People not to Support Rinna’s Businesses

Some fans are so unhappy with Rinna that they are agreeing not to support any of the things that she sells and any of the businesses that she owns — like Rinna Beauty.

“Go to Amazon and tell them not to continue to work with her business. Go to QVC and tell them not to continue to work with her. Go to any other company that she is a affiliated with and tell them by working with her they are complicit. Why? Because she’s a racist. She’s shown it several times over the years. Shut. Her. Down. Don’t let this lose its momentum. She’s awful and needs to be removed. And I believe in all of us,” someone wrote, kicking off a new thread.

The comments came rolling in with many people hoping that Rinna will be removed from RHOBH. Some others suggested unfollowing her on social media as a way to band together and send her a message.

