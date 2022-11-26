Lisa Rinna Confuses Fans With Throwback ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Photo

Lisa Rinna confused fans with a recent Instagram post.

”The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star recently wrapped a rocky season of her Bravo reality show, but in a social media post she showed off her rock-hard abs, circa 2006.

On the night of the ”Dancing with the Stars” season 31 finale, Rinna reminded fans that she was once a contestant on the show and made it very far into the competition.

Lisa Rinna Posted a Pic From Her Final Day on DWTS

In 2006, Rinna was a contestant on the second season of “Dancing With the Stars,” partnered with pro dancer Louis Van Amstel. The duo made it to the semi-finals, landing in fourth place.

On the night of the DWTS finale 16 years later, Rinna, 59, issued a reminder to fans who may have not started following her until she joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2014.

In the photo posted on November 22, 2022, the Rinna Beauty founder posed in a skimpy red string bikini with her hair slicked back. She captioned the pic to let fans “know” what she used to look like in her early 40s.

“A lot of you don’t know that I did dancing with the stars season two I just want you to know this is what I looked like on the very last day,” she captioned the post.

Rinna added that she made it to the semi-finals with Van Amstel, then noted of her fit physique: “This was 2006. It was kind of like a terminator moment lol. #DWTS.”

Rinna’s pro partner reacted to the post in the comment section. “I remember it like it was yesterday and you were fantastic. I can’t believe you still have that body! You rock,” Van Amstel wrote.

And while Rinna did receive many other comments about how great she looked and how fit her body was, others were confused and wondered what the point of the random post was. Some called Rinna “thirsty” and “needy,” while others wrote, “Who cares” and “And????”

“Umm okkkk???” another commenter wrote to Rinna.

“Oh Lisa…what is it you’re looking for?” another follower asked.

“So youre just bragging about how u looked?” wrote another.

Lisa Rinna Credited DWTS For Changing Her Body

In the past, Rinna has credited her body to lucky genes. “I can’t take credit and say ‘Oh, my God, it’s so hard, and I work so hard,’” she told the Wall Street Journal in an interview. “I mean, I work out and keep at this, but I gotta give it to [my parents] Lois and Frank. I have bonkers genetics, I really do.”

But Rinna also revealed that she was in the best shape of her life after her run on DWTS. According to BravoTV.com, she said she was inspired to write her 2009 book, “Rinnavation: Getting Your Best Life Ever,” after getting into tip-top shape while on DWTS.

Rinna isn’t the only one in her family who has competed on DWTS. Her husband, Harry Hamlin, competed on the show one season after her, with partner Ashly DelGrosso.

Other Real Housewives stars who’ve logged time in the DWTS ballroom include fellow RHOBH stars Lisa Vanderpump and Erika Jayne, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alums Nene Leakes, Kim Fields, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kenya Moore, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alums Lisa Vanderpump and Erika Jayne, and most recently, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice.

READ NEXT: Reality Star Reveals She’d Like Another Chance on DWTS