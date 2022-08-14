Fans Roast Lisa Rinna as ‘Next Level Embarrassing’

Fans slam “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna for her antics this season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think ‘Unhinged’ Lisa Rinna Acted Badly: ‘A grown Woman Acting Like That Is Shameful’

On a recent episode of RHOBH, Rinna made a scene at the dinner table during a charity event and then broke down crying over the death of her mother Lois.

Fans were not happy with her behavior and shared their thoughts on an Instagram thread.

“Chile I thought those veins on her head were going to bust and spray Botox everywhere,” a fan wrote.

“I get grief & pain but when you’re also the catalyst for pain I find it hard to be sympathetic… a grown woman acting like that is shameful,” someone else pointed out.

A fan said, “that was just a painfully bad and awkward episode. RHOBH has officially jumped the shark.”

“Give that woman a Daytime Emmy! The tears!! The deflections!! The Barbizon School Of Acting!!!! Pathetic,” another person wrote.

“The crying scene looked like a bad soap act. Not believable at all Bye Rinna,” a fan said.

“Sutton better not apologize to Harry he doesn’t care but if Rinna had the courtesy to thank Sutton this would never have come out,” a fan commented.

Someone pointed out that Kyle Richards had a part in the dinner table drama, “Kyle riled up Rinna on purpose in a crass way at a charity event. Rinna was unhinged, but I’m angrier at Kyle.”

“I was embarrassed for her. WTAF !” someone said. “I’m sorry about Lois she was awesome. She’s using grief as a story line and she’s a really bad actress. I lost my Mom 5 years ago, yesterday. Was I sad and crying yes!!! Do I still have moments yes! Never did I ever act like Rinna. Kyle is pretty fucked up for bringing it up.”

“What a piece of work ( wild rather use other words). I look at her and get sick!” someone else said.

“Her behavior is not about grief, it is narcissistic behavior. Awful,” a fan pointed out.

“Rinna action are really bad and to use her mother for her bad behavior,” somone wrote. “Wow My mom died the day before Mothers day and I nevered acted like that.”

Lisa Rinna & Mary Cosby Wore the Same Gold Sequin Gown

Rinna’s gold dress from the charity dinner might look familar to Bravo fans as another Real Housewife wore the very same dress.

Former “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Mary Cosby wore the dress to the RHOSLC season 1 reunion.

There were some differences. Rinna’s version was short whereas Cosby’s was the floor-length version. Additionally, Cosby’s we dressed up with a fur stole and cuffs.

According to Bravo, both dresses feature, “structured square shoulders, a fitted bodice, and ruched detailing on the skirt.”

The dress, in the shorter version, is made by Alex Perry and is currently sold out on Neiman Marcus’ website. The price isn’t listed on the website but it’s listed at $2600 on the Modesens website.

READ NEXT: Brielle Biermann Posts NSFW Photo on Instagram