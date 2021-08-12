Lisa Rinna Reveals Whether or Not Erika Jayne Invested Money in Her Beauty Company

Lisa Rinna is owning it, honey!

During an August 11, 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star finally spoke out about the recent rumor that her costar, Erika Girardi, had invested money into her makeup line, Rinna Beauty. The rumor first started on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit, where one user posted a screenshot of an Instagram comment that alleged that Girardi gave Rinna $5 million. However, Rinna is maintaining that Girardi never did such a thing.

“She did not invest in my makeup line, let’s get that really straight right now,” Rinna said during her appearance. “That was a very terrible rumor. I would never borrow money from anybody. I have a partner that I’m in business with, Erika did not give me a dime. And, by the way, I would never borrow money from a friend. Don’t ever borrow money from a friend, never get into business with a friend. That is not true, no.”





Currently, Girardi is embroiled in a number of legal issues involving her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, after many have accused him of embezzling millions of dollars in client funds over the past few years.

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

Rinna Has Been Defending Girardi During This Season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Throughout all of Girardi’s recent legal scandals on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Rinna has been unapologetically sticking by her friend. During the August 11, 2021 episode, Rinna even went off on Garcelle Beauvais after she felt like her costar had pushed Girardi to the edge with her questioning.

However, other cast members on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” aren’t so sure about Girardi and the controversy surrounding her, particularly Sutton Stracke, who gets into a rift with Girardi later on this season.

“I don’t know if we know everything,” Beauvais told Entertainment Tonight in May 2021. “I don’t know if we’ll ever know anything. I mean, obviously there were certain things that she could not talk about, but she was definitely much more revealing than I thought. I mean, we all asked her questions because she was open to it, and I think Sutton came from a really good place about why she was asking those questions, because this is big stuff we’re talking about. And, in a way, you got to make sure you’re protected, because we don’t know, we’re just talking about it. We don’t know.”

One Source Said This Season Is an ‘Emotional Rollercoaster’ for Girardi

In July 2021, a source told Us Weekly that Girardi has been watching this season play out on-screen, and it’s been an “emotional rollercoaster” for her.

“She’s watching the episodes back and reliving the moments and just getting emotional,” a source told the outlet. “It’s just been an emotional roller coaster for sure. Every day brings something new.”

The source also added at the time, “She hasn’t heard about how Tom feels about the divorce playing out on the ‘Housewives.‘ The communication is through their lawyers.”

