Fans Slam 2 Controversial ‘RHOBH’ Stars for ‘Creepy’ Photos

Two “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars are under fire for their posts to each other.

Only July 10, Lisa Rinna shared a birthday post to her friend and co-star Erika Jayne with the caption, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY THELMA.” On July 11, Jayne posted her own birthday message, this time for Rinna with the caption “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my ICONIC friend Louise!!! You’re fearless and I love ya for it!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Slammed Lisa Rinna & Erika Jayne’s Birthday Posts: ‘She Should Be in Prison’

Fans took offense to the movie reference and made sure to share their thoughts in the posts’ comments.

“Thelma and Louise were a class act. No comparison!” a fan wrote on the post. Rinna replied the comment by saying, “They killed people but OK sweetie.” Fans replied to Rinna’s comment saying things like, “in the movie it was self defense, you two are just mean for fun … even kids aren’t off limits to your bestie, sweetie,” and “Oh the irony of your response.”

Several other comments on the post went without a reply from Rinna.

“These girls are losing, their appeal,” someone wrote on Rinna’s post.

“Thelma & Louise drove off a cliff. Huh,” another one wrote, alluding to Jayne’s estranged husband Tom Girardi’s car accident.

“Two of the meanest,” another person wrote.

“She stole from a lot of people. She should be in prison,” a commenter wrote about Jayne’s ongoing legal battles.

Comments flooded in on Jayne’s post, as well.

“Hmmmm friendship seems suspect,” someone wrote.

“It’s good to keep ur wealthy friends close. Maybe she will pay ur back taxes of 2 mil,” a fan wrote about the Girardi lawsuit.

“But Thelma and Louise do not have a happy ending,” another fan pointed out.

“Top two choices to be removed from rhobh,” someone else said.

“Creepy,” a fan wrote.

A New Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Jayne for $745,000 by Nicolas Cage’s Ex

According to E! News, on July 15 Jayne was hit with another lawsuit, this one by the ex-girlfriend of an A-list Hollywood actor.

According to the outlet, which obtained court documents, Jayne is being sued for “nearly $745,000 over claims of fraud and theft” by Nicolas Cage’s ex-girlfriend, Christina Fulton. The suit alson “names several former employees of Girardi & Keese.”

According to the outlet, Fulton says “Girardi and his former colleagues misappropriated her settlement funds—which totaled more than $924,000—to support their personal lifestyles” from a “personal injury dispute following a January 2016 car accident that left Fulton with several injuries.”

Fulton’s attorney, Ronald Richards told the outlet that his client “had her settlement check forged, her money stolen within days of deposit, and was kept in the dark until our investigation uncovered what really happened.”

He continued saying, “To lure her, she was given small payments by the firm, she was given false status reports both verbally and in writing, and was let down by the three attorneys who represented her in her settlement. The money that was stolen from the firm trust account was then used to pay the personal lifestyle expenses of the Girardi’s including Erika Girardi through her company EJ Global LLC.”

Jayne denies any wrongdoing via a statement from her lawyer, Evan C. Borges who told E! News, “First, Erika, a non-lawyer, had no role in the actions of Girardi Keese in dealing with clients of the firm or managing the firm’s finances,” Borges said on July 18. “Second, Erika reasonably believed…she was married to an extremely wealthy attorney with a financially successful law firm.”

