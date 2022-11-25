RHOBH Stars Reunite for Big Date Night: PHOTOS

Many of the cast members from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are still reeling from a rocky season 12, but one segment of the group seems to have survived the fallout.

Months after filming an explosive cast trip to Aspen and a tear-filled reunion that caused major fractures in the friend group, three RHOBH stars went out on a group date for a landmark event.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Jane, Lisa Rinna & Diana Jenkins Went to a Landmark Concert Event Together

RHOBH fans know that following the season 12 reunion taping, several cast members were not on speaking terms. During a September 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Erika Jayne revealed that the reunion ended with a first: “None of us took a cast picture and none of us hugged each other as we walked off,” she revealed.

But several months later, three of the co-stars were out together, two of them with their husbands. In photos shared to Instagram, RHOBH season 12 newcomer Diana Jenkins was seen posing with her fiancé, Asher Monroe, as well as Lisa Rinna, her husband Harry Hamlin, and single co-star Erika Jayne. The group was photographed at an outdoor concert venue for an Elton John show, and another pal could be seen “photo bombing” them in the background. “Photobombed by one and only @davidfurnish,” Jenkins captioned the pic, referencing the singer’s husband.

In another video shared to Instagram, actor Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, David Burtka, were seen in the same section as the RHOBH group as they all sang along to Elton John’s classic, “Tiny Dancer.”

On her Instagram story, Rinna shared a pic of the group’s “roadie” drink cups in their limo and VIP wrist bands for the show. She also shared a video of her dancing with Hamlin.

Fans reacted to the photos of the RHOBH stars, with some calling Rinna, Jayne, and Jenkins the “dream team.” Others said the trio deserves their own spinoff show.

This isn’t the first time the three RHOBH stars got together since filming wrapped. In October, Erika Jayne posted an Instagram selfie after a night out with Jenkins and Rinna and captioned it, “Malibu nights.”

Diana Jenkins is Close Friends With Elton John

According to Yahoo Entertainment, the Elton John concert that the RHOBH stars attended took place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and it marked the singer’s final stadium show ever in North America.

It’s no surprise that Jenkins and her gang were able to score VIP tickets to the sold-out show. Jenkins is close friends with the music icon. Ahead of her debut on RHOBH, Sir Elton even sent her a video message, which she posted to Instagram. “I am @eltonjohn and @davidfurnish favorite housewives already,” Jenkins captioned the clip. “Jealous much? lol.”

Rinna also claims to be chummy with the Grammy winner. She previously revealed that Elton John personally invited her and her husband to his annual Oscars party.

“We’ve gone to the fabulous Elton John Oscars party for years. I remember going in 2006 while I was doing @DWTS and dancing the night away,” she told fans on Instagram in September 2021.

While Elton John is permanently done with stadium touring in the U.S., his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will continue with dates in Australia and Europe in 2023, per Yahoo.

