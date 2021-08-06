Lisa Rinna Goes Off on RHOBH Producers

Lisa Rinna is owning it!

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” spilled some serious tea on her Instagram Story after the latest episode premiered on Wednesday, August 4. Rinna claimed that her co-star and BFF Erika Jayne had gotten into an unseen “screaming fight” with a producer.

She wrote on a blank background, as seen above, “Dang it… I wish they had shown the screaming fight between the producer and Erika last night on the show in La Quinta,” Rinna wrote on her Instagram Story. “Now that would have been epic TV. Too bad. Bravo Bravo f****** Bravo.”

Rinna also added that she had a feeling per post would cause some drama writing, “I’ll get in trouble for this in…. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1.” She later deleted the post.

During the episode, Garcelle Beauvais and Jayne got into a heated argument after she told the other women that Jayne’s ex-husband calls her every day. “Erika shared [on our hike earlier], if you don’t mind me sharing, that Tom calls her,” Beauvais told the ladies, to which Jayne responded, “Well, I do mind you saying that because I feel like you’re betraying my friendship right now. But please, have your moment.”

Jayne gave the ladies a short explanation and then started crying. Beauvais appeared confused by Jayne’s reaction, so Crystal Minkoff then explained that Jayne had said she didn’t want to talk about it anymore, but Beauvais wasn’t in the room when she said so.

A Source Said Bravo “Pulled a Fast One” on Jayne

After Jayne’s conversation with the ladies, she went to the bathroom and hysterically cried. Many fans were confused by Jayne’s reaction to something she previously admitted, but Rinna’s Instagram Story seemed to add some context. A source told Page Six that Jayne’s anger was directed towards production – not Beauvais.

“They cut it and paste it in a way to make it look like she was upset, but she was actually mad that Garcelle was told what to say three times and she took the bait,” a source explained to Page Six on August 5. “They had three different conversations about the same subject.”

The source continued, “What they didn’t show is that Erika and Crystal [Kung Minkoff] had a private conversation where no cameras were on, and producers heard it via their mics. When they got in the car, producers said they overheard it and asked Crystal to ask [Erika] on camera. Bravo didn’t want to do the fourth wall. They pulled a fast one.”

Page Six’s source also added, “That’s why footage of the women walking with their backs to the camera was shown with the voiceover from the hot mic.”

Another source told People, “It was a private conversation that was picked up by production on the mics and then Garcelle, who was not present for the conversation, proceeded to ask Erika about it,” the source told the outlet. “So of course Erika was upset. The editing was unfair and inaccurate.”

Jayne Seemed to Confirm the Fight

Most definitely. Thank you ❤️ https://t.co/uJUJtYMVFL — Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) August 6, 2021

Jayne has yet to officially comment on the matter, but she seemed to support her BFF’s Instagram Story. Jayne retweeted People’s story of Rinna’s post. The outlet made the Twitter caption, “Lisa Rinna Claims Erika Girardi Had a ‘Screaming Fight’ with a RHOBH Producer While Filming.”

Jayne also ‘liked’ a series of fan’s tweets in regards to Rinna’s post. She ‘liked’ one tweet that read, “Wow production really did Erika wrong! So they basically made Garcelle ask Erika that question about Tom when Erika didn’t even say it in-front of Garcelle! That’s dirty!”

Another read, “My god to what lengths are they willing to go for good ratings?”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Scolds Lisa Vanderpump on Twitter