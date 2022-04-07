Lisa Rinna Speaks Out About Upcoming RHOBH Drama

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” have been eagerly anticipating the premiere of the show’s 12th season for some time now and two of its stars have just hinted about possible drama coming up in the future.

Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna both made comments about the upcoming season recently. Jayne first hinted at it in the comment section of a meme that was posted on Instagram. The photo was a “Thelma and Louise exhibition,” in reference to the two co-stars’ close friendship, with Rinna’s and Jayne’s heads photoshopped into iconic paintings.

Jayne commented on the post, “Just wait for this season….” with a shocked face. The comment was picked up and shared by the Instagram account Comments By Bravo, prompting Rinna to comment, “It ain’t hunky-dory.”

Rinna’s Comment May Have Been Hinting at Some Rumored Drama With Kathy Hilton & Prompted Many Reactions From Fans

Fans of RHOBH will know that Rinna’s “hunky-dory” comment was a reference to an iconic moment from Kathy Hilton, who appeared as a friend on season 11 and will return for season 12 in the same role. During the last season, things became tense in the group and Sutton Stracke said, “I know that I need to move on and I will, but it’s hard for me to sit there and pretend like everything’s great and hunky-dory, when it’s not.”

Hilton then asked genuinely, “Who is Hunky Dory?” In a confessional, she asked whether it was a nickname for someone. The moment went viral on Twitter as fans reacted to the question and has since been used often on social media regarding RHOBH.

Fans wondered if Rinna’s comment was hinting at upcoming drama with Hilton as there was rumored to have been tension between them during the filming of season 12. One person asked, “@lisarinna is this a shade???” Another wrote, “oooohhhhh the girls are fighting!!” Another reply stated, “Soooooo does this mean you and Erika now officially have beef with Kathy?”

Others wondered if there would be drama between Rinna and Jayne as one person wrote, “noooo not you guys too.” Someone else said, “I hope you and Erika are still good friends.” “Uh oh. Do they get into it?,” someone else asked.

The 12th Season of RHOBH Is Set to Return Shortly & Will See All Season 11 Stars Return

Filming for the 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” took place in the fall of 2021 and Bravo confirmed that all the cast members from the previous season will be on this season as well, with the addition of new Housewife Sanela Diana Jenkins and friend of the Housewives Sheree Zampino.

Some of the drama in this upcoming season will likely revolve around a cast trip to Aspen, Colorado, and rumors have been swirling about something that went on there involving Hilton. There hasn’t been a trailer released yet for the upcoming season but several outlets are reporting that the season will premiere sometime in May.

