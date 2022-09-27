Lisa Rinna Slammed For Comment About Eva Longoria’s Tequila Brand

Lisa Rinna is being slammed for a comment she posted on a Hollywood star’s Instagram account.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has been under fire for stirring up drama with co-star Kathy Hilton during a cast trip to Aspen — over a bottle of tequila! — and some fans think she is still stirring the pot months after the scenes were filmed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Rinna Acted Surprised to Find Out That Eva Longoria is Behind the Casa del Sol Tequila Brand

In a post shared on Instagram in September 2022, actress Eva Longoria posted a video montage of her journey to launch her successful tequila brand, Casa del Sol, which she launched in 2021, according to Us Weekly.

The brand has been featured several times on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” as Kathy Hilton is an investor.

“What a journey it’s been since we launched,” Longoria captioned a video on Instagram. “As a Latina woman, I’m especially proud that @casadelsoltequila is charting new grounds for women in the spirits industry by having them in key positions. It’s the commitment to creating opportunities and honoring what we stand for that keeps us pushing to be the best in the industry. Salud to everyone that’s been a part of it! “

Rinna reacted to Longoria’s post with a surprising remark in the comment section.

“Wait it’s your tequila? omg omg omg I’m so confused. Congrats!” the Rinna Beauty founder wrote.

But RHOBH fans ripped Rinna and her insinuation that she didn’t know who was behind the tequila brand.

“Well if you paid attention @kathyhilton said she and her daughters were investors,” one fan wrote to Rinna.

“It’s really sad that you can see your mean intentions not only with this post but on the show. [Kathy] clearly mentions she’s a partner. You look like a villain and it’s obvious you are trying to make @kathyhilton look bad,” another wrote.

“Everyone knew this was her brand. Don’t play dumb now sweetie,” another added.

“Are you gonna drink it now?” another asked Rinna.

Others called Rinna “ruthless.”

“SHADE POST. No class,” one commenter wrote.

“Just when I thought you couldn’t embarrass yourself anymore…” another wrote to the RHOBH star.

“[Lisa Rinna] mortified for you,” added another commenter.

Lisa Rinna Snubbed Eva Longoria’s Tequila on RHOBH

While she claims she didn’t know the name behind the tequila brand, Rinna ultimately dissed it in the RHOBH season 12 episode “Rocky Mountain Bye.”

During the cast trip to Aspen, Hilton held up a bottle of Casa Del Sol and told her co-stars that she was an investor in the brand along with her daughter Nicky and son-in-law, James Rothschild. When she suggested the group do a “bottoms up,” Hilton was met with groans.

Things only got worse during a group outing to the Western-wear hotspot, Kemo Sabe. After Hilton became excited to see that the store had her tequila in stock, Rinna proceeded to order a shot of another brand of tequila instead.

“Can I try a little shot of that 818 Tequila?” Rinna asked the bartender. “I want to see what that tastes like …I just want to try it because it’s my friend Kendall Jenner’s tequila. I just haven’t tried it,” she explained.

But Hilton became upset as her co-star drank the rival tequila in front of her and she ultimately stormed out of the shop.

Of the Casa del Sol tequila, Rinna said in a confessional, “Of course they have Kathy’s tequila and I have a sneaking suspicion that Kathy put it there herself. Kathy made sure that tequila was there and good for her.”

