Lisa Rinna Sparks Big Reaction With New Family Photo

Lisa Rinna shared a new family photo—and fans had a lot to say about it. Two months after the actress announced her departure from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she showed support for her daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin’s new venture in music.

According to Page Six, on March 18, 2023, the Hamlin family celebrated the release of Delilah’s debut single, “Nothing Lasts Forever,” with a launch party at the famous Hotel Ziggy on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood.

While the music was the main draw for the event, it was the family’s outfits that caught the eyes of fans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Rinna Wore a Gucci Bird Dress & Black Hat as She Posed With Her Family in Hollywood

In a photo from the night posted to her Instagram page, Rinna, 59, posed wearing a multicolored, tiered Gucci gown embellished with a bird design. The former RHOBH star paired the look with a black hat. Rinna’s husband, actor Harry Hamlin, 71, wore a black leather jacket and patterned scarf, while daughters Delilah, 24, and Amelia, 21, wore form-fitting miniskirts and crop tops.

Rinna captioned the post with, “Celebrating the release of Delilah Belle’s New Single Nothing Lasts Forever. 💕 #proudfamily.”

But some commenters were not kind to the famous family. Many zeroed in on the clan’s eclectic attire in the comment section.

“I’m sorry but the four of you together look like you’re going to a Halloween party,” one follower wrote.

“Fashion emergency for everybody,” another agreed.

“What the hell are they wearing ?!?! What a mess,” a third chimed in.

Other commenters supported the family.

“Ignore the haters your family is 🔥,” one fan wrote.

“Just gorgeous Lisa – your girls are 🔥 ⭐️⭐️😻 but what can one expect to see created by Lisa & Harry = exactly this beauty!” another added.

Lisa Rinna Has Been Very Supportive of Her Daughter’s Music Career

It’s not a surprise that the already close-knit family came together in celebration of Delilah. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the model credited her parents for being a part of her career “journey.”

“They’ve just been my biggest supporters,” she said of her family. “Right when I got the final master, I was like, ‘Guys, we’re going in the car. [We’ve] gotta listen to it.’ We sat in my car, played it, and it was something special.”

Rinna has been in proud mom mode even before her daughter released her song on March 17, 2023. In fact, she has been posting about it for weeks. Five days before the song dropped, Rinna posted an Instagram reel that showed her dancing to a snippet of the song and she plugged it for presale on Spotify. She wore the Gucci bird dress in the clip along with a hot pink, fringed hat.

She also posted a teaser for the video to her Instagram page as soon as it was released, and she later shared a clip from the launch party event and captioned it, “Viewing party for family and friends of Nothing Lasts Forever. Ladies and Gentlemen @delilahbelle. We Love you So Much!!! #proudmomma.”

