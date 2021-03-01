Are Lisa Rinna and Her Family Getting Their Own Reality Show?

Are Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and her family getting their own reality show?

According to a new report from OK! Magazine, a spinoff could be in the cards for Rinna, as the network is reportedly looking for a new family to take over the legacy of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “There’s already been talk about Lisa picking up the torch,” a source told OK! Magazine in their latest issue, as noted by Reality Blurb. “Lisa has a proven track record as one of the most popular cast members on [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills], and people can’t get enough of Amelia and Delilah these days.”

The source continued, telling the publication, “E! execs are dreading the day the [Kar-Jenners] go off the air, but Lisa’s family could be the answer to their prayers.”

Recently, Rinna’s daughter, Amelia Hamlin, has made headlines for her relationship with Scott Disick.

Another Source Has Denied the Rumor

Soon after the report from OK! Magazine came out, another source told Page Six that there was “no truth” to the rumors, and the family will not be getting their own reality show. However, that doesn’t mean the family wouldn’t want one in the future, as Rinna made a joke about it on a recent Instagram post.

Rinna commented on a Bravo fan account that posted about the rumor, writing in the comment section, “Really? When do we start?”

As for now, it seems unclear if Rinna and her family will be getting their own spinoff show–but the answer seems to be leaning towards no.

Lisa Rinna’s Family Has Been on Camera Before

If Rinna’s family were to get their own reality show, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time that the family has been on camera all together. During her time starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rinna has always been open about her family, particularly with her two daughters. Throughout the most recent seasons, Rinna has shared her daughter Amelia Hamlin’s previous struggles with anorexia.

During an August 2020 appearance on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, Amelia Hamlin opened up about what it’s like to appear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“My sister [Delilah Belle] and I just moved in together and for the past three weeks we have watched [the show] only because I’m sitting on my couch, I’m having dinner, and all of a sudden my f***ing Instagram will be flooded with like, 100 comments, 200 likes, just going at me. I’m like, ‘What did I say?’” Hamlin said during the podcast episode. “Then I’ll have to re-watch it, because my mom doesn’t tell me, ’cause she doesn’t want me to get stressed out. Today she was like, ‘So tomorrow you’re on the show — don’t worry though, it’s okay, don’t talk about it, don’t comment on it,’ and I’m like okay, I won’t … because I do struggle with biting my tongue at the same time.”

READ NEXT: Former RHOC Star Shades Braunwyn Windham-Burke