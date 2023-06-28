Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Spotted Filming in New Jersey: PHOTOS

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna was spotted filming in New Jersey after it was reported that she was going to star in “American Horror Stories,” a spinoff of “American Horror Story.”

On June 20, 2023, the Daily Mail posted photos of Rinna as she arrived on set. The pictures surfaced just after Deadline reported that the reality star inked a deal to appear in an episode of the upcoming season titled “Tapeworm.”

News comes six months after Rinna announced her exit from RHOBH. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!” she told People magazine at the time.

Photographer Elder Ordonez also shared photos that he snapped of Rinna as she made her way to set.

“Lisa Rinna @lisarinna looking amazing while filming the Thriller show “American Horror Stories” Season 3 in New Jersey this morning. this is the first time Lisa is seen doing something after exiting the Real Housewives,” Ordonez captioned an Instagram post on June 20, 2023.

Some fans took to the comments section of the post to weigh in.

Rinna exit from the RHOBH may not be permanent as executive producer Andy Cohen has called it a “pause.” On an episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Cohen shared his feelings on Rinna’s departure.

“I really do hope that this is a pause. I hope she will come back. I really do. I’ve talked to Tamra [Judge] about this a lot. Tamra, ultimately said to me before she came back to this, she said, ‘You know what? My time away from the show kind of helped me as a person.’ And she said, ‘I think it was actually really positive to leave and get some air and step back.’ So I just hope that Lisa will humor us and comes back,” he said, according to People magazine.

In his book, “The Daddy Diaries,” Cohen wrote, “We mutually agreed with Rinna that she should take a break from the show (this is a real pause),” according to E! News. However, Rinna’s rep was quick to respond saying that there wasn’t actually any discussion of a “pause.”

“Her contract ended, and the parties mutually agreed not to engage on a new one. She felt her time on the show had run its course and she was more than happy to move on. And she still does not regret it,” her rep explained.

Lisa Rinna Previously Teased an Upcoming Movie Role

In December 2022, just weeks before announcing her departure from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Rinna took to her Instagram Stories to let her fans know that she’d landed a role in an upcoming film.

“Fun way to end the New Year, just booked a movie,” she wrote, according to Reality Blurb. Rinna hasn’t shared any additional details about the film or her role in it.

Rinna’s IMDb page doesn’t reflect her role on “American Horror Stories” or the aforementioned movie role. It does, however, show her role on “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” in which she portrayed Billie Reed for a total of five episodes in 2021.

Meanwhile, Rinna’s husband Harry Hamlin has landed his very own cooking show that is set to air on AMC. A rep for the reality star told Heavy that Rinna “is not involved” in the new program.

In April 2023, Deadline confirmed that the show has been tentatively titled “In the Kitchen With Harry.”

