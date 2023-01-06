Lisa Rinna Breaks Social Media Silence After Announcing RHOBH Exit

Lisa Rinna has shared her first Instagram post since announcing her departure from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The reality star shared a short statement with People magazine on January 5, 2023, confirming that she and Bravo are parting ways after she appeared as a full-time star on RHOBH for eight seasons.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come,” Rinna said in statement to People.

Less than 24 hours later, she shared a post with her longtime followers and fans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rinna Called Her Time on RHOBH a ‘Good Run’

Rinna shared a photo of herself from the show and added a caption that seemed to address her fans.

“We had a good run,” she wrote, adding a string of emoji. She used a smiling face, a waving hand, the dancing woman, a rainbow, champagne glasses, a disco ball, and a kissy face emoji to express her feelings.

“Love you! See you soon!” she added along with the in love emoji. It didn’t take long for people to react to her post in the comments section, including some of her friends in the franchise.

“GOAT. Love you Lisa,” Rinna’s RHOBH bestie Erika Jayne commented.

“We [love] you,” added former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

Rinna has been a staple on RHOBH for several seasons, taking on the role of the villain in more recent years.

“She does her job. Her job is to show up on time, interact with the people on the show in an honest and authentic way,” Rinna’s husband Harry Hamlin told People magazine ahead of her exit. “Her hot button issue, I suppose, is injustice or when somebody else is not behaving honestly, she’ll call it out. And that gets into a lot of trouble. But it also helps the show,” he added.

Fans Have Had Mixed Reactions to Rinna’s Exit

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” have very mixed reactions to Rinna’s exit, which People magazine confirmed was a “mutual decision” between the soap opera star and the network.

Several Reddit threads have filled up with hundreds of comments about this reality television news, with some fans sad to see Rinna go and others happily holding the door for her as she leaves.

On her Instagram post, however, most of the feedback that Rinna received was positive.

“We will miss you, the show will be so lame now,” one person said.

“You helped make that show what it is. They will all be begging for you to come back, mark my words,” someone else added.

“I’m so incredibly sad to not have you in the mix, miss you, mean it,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“You will always be THE REAL QUEEN OF RHOBH!!! Bravo made a huge mistake! It won’t be the same without you,” echoed a fourth.

