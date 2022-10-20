RHONY Star Explains Why Lisa Rinna Won’t Win in Battle Between Sisters

As season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” came to a close, Lisa Rinna put herself in the middle of two sisters. The reality star claims that her RHOBH co-star Kathy Hilton had a “meltdown” during the cast trip to Aspen, Colorado, but Rinna was the only one who witnessed it — and Bravo cameras weren’t rolling at the time.

Rinna told Hilton’s sister Kyle Richards and some of the other women about what happened, stressing that it was very bad and that she’d never seen anything like it. Rinna didn’t get too deep into the details, but she did say that Hilton threatened to take everyone down — including her sister and her family.

As the RHOBH reunion airs, there is a lot of speculation about the status of Richards’ relationship with Hilton. On one hand, TMZ reported that Richards and Hilton have barely spoken since filming the reunion. On the other, Hilton shared a picture of Richards at the premiere for “Halloween Ends,” appearing to show her support on her Instagram Stories.

One person, however, is still stuck in the middle — by her own doing — and that’s Rinna. Just before part one of the reunion aired, former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel made a TikTok in which she weighed in on the drama.

Frankel Thinks That Hilton & Richards Will Reconcile

Regardless of what may or may not have happened that night in Aspen, Frankel believes that no one will come between Richards and Hilton.

“Kathy and Kyle are sisters and they will be sisters and friends again. Getting in between them is a fool’s errand. That is where the messenger will get shot,” Frankel said.

“Whether it’s a scripted show, a reality show, a real estate deal, they are family and the only error they have made is being on a reality television show together. Particularly one where they don’t control anything about that said show,” Frankel continued.

The reality star went on to explain that a show like the Kardashians has family members that are involved in production who know what’s going to air — when and how. However, on a show like “Housewives,” Hilton and Richards are at the mercy of the editing team, and they have no idea how things will turn out.

Frankel added that doing a reality show of this nature “doesn’t seem like a recipe for success.”

Frankel Has Made it Clear That She Won’t Be Returning to ‘Housewives’

Although Frankel didn’t film “The Real Housewives of New York” with her family members, she has made it abundantly clear that she won’t be returning to the show in any capacity.

“I’m just so proud of myself that I really can honestly say there is no amount of money to do something that you don’t love. I’m now that person that can actually say, ‘I’ve really taken so many things off the board to focus on what makes me happy and not do the things that don’t,'” Frankel said on an episode of her “Just B” podcast in May 2022.

“The people who are doing it are not doing it because they just love it. People are doing it for either the money, the relevance, the fame or the street cred or what it can do for them. No one’s doing it because it makes them feel good and it’s healthy. And I have chose to live a healthier life,” Frankel added.

