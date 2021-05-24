Feud Update: Lisa Rinna vs. Garcelle Beauvais

There’s been a feud brewing in Beverly Hills. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast members Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais may still be figuring out their friendship.

Once upon a time, Rinna, Beauvais, and former cast member Denise Richards used to be the three best friends. But as RHOBH fans know, that all fell apart last season. Former cast member Brandi Glandville claimed that she had an affair with the married Richards. Even though Richards consistently denied the affair, Rinna ended up believing Glanville after sharing alleged text messages between Richards and Glanville.

Throughout the whole ordeal, Beauvais stayed loyal to Richards. The two met up and agreed to try and move on, but Rinna and Beauvais took that to mean two different things. After the meeting, Rinna tells her friends that she and the actress are totally past it, and Beauvais tells Sutton Stracke that it was progress, but they are definitely not totally past it.

“We’re still trying to figure it out,” Beauvais spilled on Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap shortly before the premiere. “We’re really trying to figure it out.”

She added, “It was really hard to see her mistreatment of Denise, for a friend that she’s had for so long. And so we’re trying to figure it out as we go along, but slowly.”

Beauvais Didn’t Hold Back When Confronting Rinna

Viewers watched along as Beauvais and Rinna chatted for the first time since her feud with Richards. “I was harder on Denise than I needed to be,” Rinna told Beauvais during the premiere. “I’d much rather [have] been like you and gone, ‘I don’t care, I’m standing by my friend.’ Like, that’s f***** up. Absolutely, 100 percent.” Beauvais then notes in her confessional that she thinks Rinna’s apology is less than sincere. “I think Rinna is trying to own it really quickly so that I don’t come for her.”

Beauvais didn’t let Rinna off the hook with one sentiment. “Why couldn’t you just be there for her?” Beauvais asked Rinna. “Why couldn’t you just let the other girls come after her?” Rinna replied, “Garcelle, I wish I could. I couldn’t,” insisting Richards “wasn’t honest” about last season’s alleged affair.

“It’s not about Brandi,” Rinna snapped back. “No one cares what they did.” But Beauvais isn’t buying that. “It didn’t seem like that, though,” she responded. “It felt like you guys were focusing on whether she slept with Brandi or not.”

Beauvais then moved on to her own friendship with Rinna and asks her, “The way you were with Denise, how can I trust that you won’t turn around and do that to me? You were friends with her longer than you were friends with me, or maybe the same time.”

Rinna then claimed that she was, “really, really protective” of Richards “in a lot of ways.” A shocked Beauvais clapped back, “What? If that’s your protection, don’t help me!” Rinna then stuns Beauvais with saying that she can, “be a c***” sometimes, to which Beauvais jokingly responded, she’s “not going to disagree.”

Beauvais Also Dished on Her Friendship With Kyle Richards

Rinna isn’t the only cast member that Beauvais has beef with. Beauvais and Richards butted heads throughout the whole season, and things escalated when Richards accused Beauvais of not paying up the amount she pledged at Richards’ charity gala.

In a preview for an upcoming episode, Beauvais sits down with Richards to discuss the accusations. Beauvais even unfollowed Richards on Instagram. But there may be more hope for Beauvais and Richards than Beauvais and Rinna.

Beauvais told Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap that she has gotten to a, “good place,” with Richards. “At that time, I did not want to see Kyle on my timeline,” she said of the unfollowing. Beauvais has since re-followed Richards.

READ NEXT: VIDEO: Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Trailer