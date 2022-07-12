Lisa Rinna Dragged for Playing the ‘Grief Card’ Amid Internet Unrest

Lisa Rinna has been in hot water with fans and other Housewives alike.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star started some beef with the “Real Housewives of Dubai” franchise after making an off-hand remark on social media.

“We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle [Beauvais] we are all of a sudden called a racist. That’s bulls***. I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes,” Rinna wrote, according to Today. “And if you are just so triggered by our show and a lot of you p****** are Go watch Dubai,” she added.

This elicited a response from several members of the Dubai cast, including Chanel Ayan and Caroline Brooks.

“I was told this is the third time Lisa Rinna mentioned our show in a shady/negative way. Keep yours posts and aggression directed at the women on your show. Tread lightly Rinna! Your words/posts are reckless and disrespectful. Calling people p****** and hoes on your public Instagram page… not so classy,” Brooks wrote on her Instagram Stories.

From there, Rinna encouraged the Dubai cast the “bring the kind of energy” to their show. She also shared another post telling people if they don’t like her, they can f*** off.

“Not a fan of me? F*** off. Boom. Problem solved,” the post that Rinna shared read. “Boom,” she emphasized in the caption. The post has since been deleted.

Following all of this, Rinna posted to her Instagram feed again, this time to issue an apology.

Rinna Has Been Grieving the Loss of Her Mom

Rinna’s mom, Lois, died on November 15, 2021. The 93-year-old had been placed on hospice care after suffering a stroke. Rinna was extremely close to her mom and took the loss very hard. She has shared some of this grief on RHOBH.

On July 4, 2022, Rinna posted a quote about grief. In the caption, she admitted that her grief appears to be coming out in various ways other than sadness.

“I have had a really rough time of it I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me. I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you- it really has nothing to do with any of you. I never thought I would feel this way. I really thought grief would be about sadness and pain but it’s so much more,” Rinna wrote.

“I am really struggling, I just never thought it would feel like this but here it is. Losing my Mom has really hit me hard. Thank you for your patience with me I know it’s not easy to have warm fuzzies for me right now but I’ll get through this and hopefully come out the other side stronger and better. Thank you for your support and your love. I so so appreciate it,” she added.

Redditors Ripped Rinna for Using Her Mom’s Death as an ‘Excuse’

Shortly after Rinna shared her candid post about grief, someone shared a screenshot of it on Reddit — and “Real Housewives” fans reacted.

“Rinna pulls the grief card to explain her nasty behavior,” reads the title of the new thread.

More than 200 comments have since stacked up.

“Listen I get grief is different for everyone, I’ve lost 5 family members since December to now and not once have I ever thought to be mean, nasty, racially insensitive and straight up EVIL to others in any way she has. Like I said everyone’s different but she can’t blame this all on the passing of her mom when she was like this before her mothers death,” one Redditor wrote.

“I’ve also been grieving for less than a year and haven’t turned evil either lol. What’s crazy is, no one is even coming for her on the show! She’s just jumping in solely to be evil,” another person said.

“Her mom died at the end of last year. Her social media rants were the last few days yet just days after she’s able to film and be fine. I know people grieve differently but it sickens me to think she’s using her mom’s death as an excuse,” someone else added.

“Her mom was alive when she acted the same way so,” a fourth comment read.

