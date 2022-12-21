RHOBH Star Surprises Fans With New Look

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star stunned fans with a new look.

In December 2022, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” veteran Lisa Rinna showed off a new short, spiky haircut and blonde highlights. In an Instagram post, the 59-year-old wife of Harry Hamlin shared that her hair stylist, Sally Hershberger, created the new look. Rinna also wore oversized sunglasses and had a Prada handbag over her shoulder as she posed with a pouty mouth in the pic.

“Chop Chop,” Rinna captioned the post.

Lisa Rinna’s Haircut Received a Mixed Reaction From Fans

Rinna’s post received a very mixed reaction from fans. Some gave it a flat-out “no,” while others compared the Rinna Beauty founder to other celebrities.

“It’s giving Clay Aiken,” one commenter wrote, before another compared Rinna to singer Rod Stewart. “It’s the Kate plus 8 original hairstyle,” another commenter cracked.

“Your hairstylist is obviously #TeamKathy,” another critic wrote in reference to Rinna’s ongoing beef with her RHOBH co-star Kathy Hilton. “Lord, send for the wigs,” another wrote.

Others felt that Rinna’s new haircut was simply a shorter variation of the same haircut she’s had for the past 20 years.

“You are 60 embrace it. You are trying way too hard to hold on to your youth,” one commenter wrote to the RHOBH star.

But others loved the new hairstyle. “Very chic and sporty with an edge- like you – you have the face for it gorgeous,” one fan wrote to Rinna. “Looks good… takes guts to do that. Great job!!!” added another.

Lisa Rinna Had the Same Shag Hairstyle for Years

While she sometimes changes things up with wigs, Rinna has rocked a longer shaggy bob for years. In 2020, she told Paper magazine that the shaggy ‘do was inspired as a way for her to stand out during acting auditions.

“I was acting and I couldn’t really get a job. I was really frustrated,” she said, “My hair was long ….I was in an acting class and one of my acting partners cut their hair off, and it looked really cool.”

“There was no premeditated, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to create an iconic look.’ It was just like, ‘Oh my God, I need a job and I need to somehow stand out,’” she added.

According to Us Weekly, in an interview with “Access Hollywood Live,” Rinna said she likes her signature hairstyle and keeps it short because her husband likes it that way. “I’ve had different versions of it. [But] it works,” she said.

Before she got her real haircut, Rinna debuted a faux shorter hairstyle at the People’s Choice Awards in early December 2022. In an Instagram post, the Bravo star showed off a pixie haircut with a fuller front. The look was created by celebrity hairstylist Scott King, according to PopSugar.

Rinna later responded to fans who thought the hairstyle made her look exactly like her late mother Lois, who passed away in November 2021. The RHOBH star told fans that she felt like her mom was at the awards ceremony with her.

