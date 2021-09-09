PHOTOS: Inside Lisa Rinna’s $4 Million Custom Beverly Hills Mansion

Lisa Rinna has one of the most unique houses out of all of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars, and it’s no wonder: The custom home was designed and built by her husband Harry Hamlin more than 35 years ago.

According to Hello magazine, the Hamlin house was built in 1986 and is now worth $4 million. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home boasts more than 4,000 square feet, per The Sun.

Hamlin actually built the house when he was with his ex-wife, Laura Johnson, whom he was married to from 1985 to 1989. Hamlin’s second wife, Nicolette Sheridan, refused to live in the house so he temporarily moved out to be with her, but Rinna had no problem moving in once she became serious with Hamlin in the 1990s.

“I’ve been here 28 years,” she said on “Watch What Happens Live,” per Reality Blurb. “I love this house, I mean, I really do.”

Hamlin and Rinna even got married in the garden of the property in 1997.

Rinna & Hamlin’s Home Has Aged ‘Like a Fine Wine’

Rinna and Hamlin’s home is so unique that it was profiled for LA Home. Of the French Provencal abode that was created with architect Lise Matthews, Rinna said, “Harry built the house so that you don’t have to take your shoes off.”

"I wanted to build a house that got better as it got older," Hamlin added. "That the idea is that the chips and cracks that accumulated over time would add to the effect so it matured like a fine wine. I didn't want it to look new all the time."





“Real Housewives” fans – and followers of Rinna’s social media pages – have seen glimpses of the home. Rinna often posts dance videos taken in her dining area and master bedroom.

Fans have also seen plenty of the kitchen which features stone floors, a while tiled backsplash, a large island, and a built-in seating area. On a recent episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Hamlin was seen using the large stove to make his famous Bolognese recipe. He is also known for his blueberry pies.

Rinna has admitted that she thinks her 1980s kitchen could use a “facelift,” but her husband won’t budge. According to BravoTV.com, Rinna told fans on Instagram that she has been trying to get Hamlin to agree to a kitchen renovation for years, but finally gave up.

“He loves his kitchen so much,” she said. “I’m not gonna fight it anymore. He loves it. He’s so happy. And since I don’t cook, I don’t really have a case. So guess what? I’m gonna let him have it.”

Rinna has also shown off her large master bedroom closet in a video tour and has done full tours of her living room and master bathroom, which features a Jacuzzi tub.





Of the eclectic style of her home, Rinna admitted that the stone floors and Italian style paint job were “all Harry.”

The House Has Amazing Views & A Huge Deck

Rinna and Hamlin’s home also has a huge deck, lush gardens, and picturesque views. The couple’s neighbor is actor Jack Nicholson. Hamlin told LA home that Nicholson’s golf balls sometimes end up in his yard.

Rinna has joked about the “tacky,” tarp-covered, above-ground pool that her husband set up on their property.

“Here’s how to keep your marriage ladies,” she captioned a video clip that showed the pool. “Let him have his garden, let him have his tacky-a** pool. Let them be right.”

While she’s not a fan of his pool, Rinna said her husband is a master in the garden.

“What people don’t know about Harry Hamlin is he’s somewhat of a MacGyver,”

the “RHOBH” star said during an appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” per BravoTV.com.“He can do anything and everything. During quarantine, he has grown many gardens in our yard. We have every kind of vegetable almost known to man out there in Beverly Hills, believe it or not.”

The couple’s garden includes broccoli, lettuce, carrots, and even grapefruit trees.

A complete slideshow of Rinna and Hamlin’s home can be seen here.

