Fans Blast Lisa Rinna Over ‘Vile’ & ‘Creepy’ Post

Lisa Rinna got “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans talking recently when she posted a photo of herself dressed up and ready to head to the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards but instead of commenting on her outfit, fans had a lot of questions about the backdrop of Rinna’s photo, which appeared to be on the back stairs of her home.

Rinna, 58, was one of the many Bravo stars who attended the MTV awards show and for the event, she wore “head to toe” Yves Saint Laurent, according to her Instagram post about it. The RHOBH star posed on her stairs, which are covered in leopard-print carpeting. The walls on both sides appeared to be covered in photos in a gallery wall style. Here is her Instagram post:

Rinna also posted the look on her Instagram Stories and it was shared on Reddit, where a user wrote, “Can We Take Up A Collection For Rinna’s Home Decor?” Fans were quick to comment on the backdrop of the Bravo star’s photo.

Fans Roasted Rinna for the ‘Dated’ & ‘Creepy’ Vibes in Her Home

Fans ripped Rinna in the comments of the Reddit thread, with one person writing, “omg the cheetah print steps and the random picture frames are sending me. It’s giving me east coast aunt vibes where every photo of the entire extended family is hanging up in one hallway.” Someone else said, “It’s like it started cohesive at the top and then lower you look then it starts to get wonky with the frames and just too much.”

One person wrote, “The carpet on those steps is killing me. And, the pictures on the wall are giving me Cracker Barrel clutter vibes.” Another commenter stated, “Her house is so dated. Reminds me of grandma’s house who hasn’t touched or rearranged anything in 20 years.” One more person wrote, “I’ve never liked her house. It has always creeped me out.”

Someone else shaded Rinna, “I get the feeling that this carpet was very trendy when it was originally put down and has survived through going out of style, then back in style, to finally out of style yet again.” Another wrote, “I feel like her house smells musty.” Someone else described Rinna’s look as “really scary” and said, “Combined with the leopard print stairs, gives me creeps.” Someone else slammed her home as “dated and crumbling.”

Despite all the hate, a few people wrote that they were fans of the look, especially the gallery wall. “I’m going to be in the minority here, but I kinda love it,” one person stated. “It’s refreshing to see people’s home actually reflect their personality and not be a perfectly staged display home like all the other housewives.” Someone else agreed, “I don’t like rinna but I feel like her house is a home. It’s not a staged to perfection insta-house.” Another commenter wrote, “Call me tacky but I love the photos! The stairs are vile but at least her house has personality. So many houses on reality tv are sterile and just so cold.”

Rinna Attended the MTV Awards in That Outfit, Along With Most of the RHOBH Cast

Rinna’s YSL look was for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles, which took place on June 2 and aired on June 5 on MTV. It seems as though many viewers weren’t fans of Rinna’s outfit either, as several people criticized her black catsuit on social media and the Daily Mail published an article that was widely shared titled “Fashion flops! Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna and Tamra Judge lead worst dressed list at the MTV Movie & TV Awards as they showcase some questionable trends.”

Rinna’s outfit of choice was an 80’s style crushed velvet catsuit which was knotted across the bust along with a crystal and black belt. Her shoes were vintage heels with large silver pilgrim buckles and she paired the look with YSL earrings and a signature Rinna smoky eye.

