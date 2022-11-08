Former RHOC Star Makes Comments About Lisa Rinna’s House

A former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star is speaking out about things that she’s heard about Lisa Rinna’s house.

On her YouTube show, Kelly Dodd said that she heard that Rinna’s house is a “pigsty.”

“I used to work for Evolution,” she explained. “They used to say that Lisa Rinna’s house is like a pigsty.”

“Really?” Dodd’s husband Rick Leventhal, said sounding genuinely surprised.

“This is all coming from the producers… production staff… that like, her clothes and the way she looks is impeccable, but her whole house is in shambles,” Dodd added.

Fans Reacted to Dodd’s Comments on Twitter

RICK & KELLY'S DAILY SMASH! – Tuesday 10/18/2022 SO SORRY FOR THE AUDIO ISSUES !!! The static mostly clears up after a couple minutes, and Kelly's stories are SO GOOD it would've been a crime to try and re-do them. EXCLUSIVE CONTENT: Kelly proves Tamra is a liar, with pages and pages of texts from just the past few weeks. Kelly also shares… 2022-10-18T08:00:30Z

A clip of Dodd and Leventhal’s YouTube show was shared on Twitter — the clip about Rinna supposedly having a messy home — and fans reacted to it.

“I can see it. Lisa looks like she wears body mist but doesn’t like to shower often,” one comment read.

“There’s a reason why after all these years we’ve not really seen inside her house much at all,” someone else pointed out.

“Living in filth when you have the means to clean it is disgusting,” a third Twitter user wrote.

“Just look at her garage where she keeps all those old moldy dresses. We never see her house only her yard. I want to see homes like villa blanca not Rinna’s moldy garage with toilet paper on display,” another said.

Interestingly, Bravo has shared photos from inside the home that Rinna shares with her husband Harry Hamlin. You can see them here.

Rinna Has Previously Been Called a ‘Germaphobe’

In 2016, Page Six shared an article in which travelers claimed that Rinna was wiping everything down with some kind of disinfectant wipe ahead of a flight from Philadelphia to Los Angeles.

“She is a well-known germaphobe, and once she got on the plane, whipped out a canister of sanitary wipes and cleaned down her seat, tray, everything,” a source told the outlet.

“Then she announced if anyone else wanted their seat wiped . . . and went ahead and started cleaning the seat in front of her, screaming it was ‘disgusting,'” the source continued, adding, “When she went to the bathroom, she covered every surface with toilet paper and basically left it that way, so the next passenger had to figure out what to do with all the paper.”

In 2018, Bustle posted an article about the soap star’s hotel room habits, reporting that she often spends a good amount of time cleaning hotel rooms before she stays in them.

“Hotel rooms are gross. I’m sorry, but if you think of the who, what and where that TV changer has been, you would wipe that whole f****** place down just like I do with my alcohol wipes. By the way, I also wipe my plane seat down and everything around me… if that keeps the bodily fluids/germs off of me, then it’s so well worth it folks,” Rinna was quoted as writing in 2016 in a now-deleted Bravo blog.

Generally speaking, however, people who are germaphobe’s also tend to be neat freaks — this according to WebMD.

