Lisa Rinna Gets Flamed For ‘WAP’ Dance

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has never been shy about showing off her dance moves, but now, she’s really not holding anything back.

In a new Instagram on March 14, Rinna posted a video of herself dancing along to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song, “WAP.” In the video, Rinna wore a black bodysuit and no pants, writing in the caption, ‘Encore. 😭 #grammys “Let me make it a little ratchet.’ -Megan Thee Stallion.”

However, it looks like Rinna’s fans didn’t take to the video very well. In the comment section of the post, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got flamed for her moves.

“I’m showing this to my therapist,” one user wrote. Another seemed to agree, writing, “I could have gone my entire life without seeing this.” Others slammed the video as “tacky.” One fan wrote to Rinna, “Take this down!!! You are better than this!! Let’s post an awesome video !!! Classy, Powerful, Meaningful!!! Inspirational!!”

Lisa Rinna Has Defended Her Dancing

In the past, Rinna has defended her dance moves and popular dance videos on her Instagram page. During this past season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the star went head-to-head with Garcelle Beauvais after Beauvais criticized her sometimes-risqué videos.

“I love that Lisa’s free enough to do the videos and be dancing, but the dancing nearly naked is not a choice for me if I had a daughter that had body issues,” Beauvais said in a confessional. Rinna has previously spoken about her daughter Amelia Hamlin’s battle with anorexia while on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In response, Rinna took to Instagram and posted a video of Hamlin dancing. “I’d say she’s #Thriving @ameliagray 😀😍😘 #MotherOfTheYear” Rinna wrote in the caption. In response, Hamlin wrote back to her mom, “Body shaming is real. And not okay. You can call my mom too skinny or me too skinny but if we called you too big???? Hunny it’s the same thing.”

Lisa Rinna Is Able to Brush off the Haters

Even though Rinna gets her fair share of criticism on the internet, it doesn’t seem like it bothers The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star too much. Following Beauvais’s comments about her daughter during the most recent season, Rinna posted an Instagram story sharing a sassy message as she urged her followers not to judge others.

“As a parent you do the best you can,” Rinna wrote in an August 2020 Instagram story, as captured by Reality Blurb. “For anyone to judge you as a parent especially one parent to another or one Mother to another, is such f****** bulls***. I hope none of you have to go through any hardships with your perfect children. Good luck to you.” In the following Instagram story, Rinna shared a post that read, “We all have our own demons.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to return sometime this spring and will feature two new cast members: Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Kyle Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton. Former Housewife Teddi Mellencamp will not be coming back for Season 11.

