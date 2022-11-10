Bravo Alum Says Lisa Rinna & Erika Jayne Are ‘Jealous’ of Kathy Hilton

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Kelly Dodd shared her thoughts about the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion during an October 2022 episode of her podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show,” co-hosted by her husband, Rick Leventhal.

While filming the reunion special, Lisa Rinna repeated her accusations about Kathy Hilton in Aspen. She claimed the socialite exhibited erratic behavior after leaving a private club. The “Melrose Place” actress also stated that Hilton spoke negatively about her castmates, specifically her sister, Kyle Richards, while in a sprinter van. According to Rinna, the “Paris in Love” star pounded on walls and stomped on her glasses at Richards’ Aspen home.

Erika Jayne also alleged that Hilton called the club’s DJ a homophobic slur. During the reunion, moderator Andy Cohen revealed Bravo conducted an HR investigation regarding Jayne’s claims, which had inconclusive results.

“There was also an investigation into this. And it came down to a case of she said, she said,” stated Cohen.

Kelly Dodd Spoke About the RHOBH Cast on Her Podcast

During the “Rick and Kelly Show” episode, Dodd questioned if Bravo also investigated whether Rinna’s claims about Hilton were legitimate.

“If HR did an investigation, you know what you do? You get the cameras from the Caribou Club. Did they do that? Yeah. No. They didn’t. And then the sprinter van. Go ask the guy in the sprinter van exactly what happened. Get him in there. Ask the driver, there’s a driver. He heard everything,” stated the former RHOC personality.

Dodd also asserted that “there was a producer with them in the van” and explained, “there’s always a producer with you” when filming a “Real Housewives” episode. She also inquired why Rinna did not film Hilton’s alleged meltdown.

“Rinna, if you were so traumatized why didn’t you have your phone on record and you heard her and you were so afraid for your life, why didn’t you push record? I think you are a liar and an over-exaggerator, not a liar, I think you are an exaggerator,” said Dodd.

She went on to say that she believes Rinna and Jayne have teamed up to attempt “to paint Kathy to be the devil.” When Leventhal asked why the RHOBH stars would try to do so, Dodd replied, “they’re jealous of her.”

Lisa Rinna Shared Her Thoughts About Kathy Hilton in October 2022

While speaking to Us Weekly in October 2022, Rinna shared that she had difficulty filming the season 12 reunion.

“The reunion was awful. Like on every level. It was horrible and it’s been very hard I think for all of us to kind of recover, we are still kind of recovering from it,” said the reality television personality.

The “Days of Our Lives” star also addressed that her claims about Hilton worsened her relationship with Richards.

“I don’t think it’s a great thing to get in the middle of, obviously, family but I think it’s also very important to tell the truth. And my job on this show is to tell what has happened and to talk about how I feel about it,” asserted Rinna.

