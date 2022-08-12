Lisa Rinna Ridiculed Over ‘Embarrassing’ Fashion Shoot

Lisa Rinna has often been ripped by fans for her fashion choices, with the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star often coming under fire for her outfits.

This week was no different as she posted a series of photos of herself in a black leather bodysuit and sunglasses from Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap collection, captioning the shot, “YZYGAP.” Rinna posted three photos with the same esthetic but fans were quick to roast the Bravo star for the look:

Rinna Was Trolled by Fans on Reddit as They Said She Looked Like a Bug Or Was Wearing the Free Glasses From the Optometrist

Rinna was ridiculed both in her Instagram comments and in a thread on Reddit titled, “Rinna looking ridiculous shilling Kanye West’s new Sunglasses.” Someone commented, “I used to have those, but they were marketed as something you put in your front window so the car’s not so hot when get back in it. Never thought to put them on my face.”

One person wrote, “Hahaha I saw the picture and wondered where my fly swatter is.” Someone else commented on the bug resemblance, writing, “She’s giving us space bug realness.” A few people made similar comments about optometrists’ glasses, with someone saying, “They give these glasses out for free at the optometrist.” Another said, “Those wrap around glasses look like what the eye doctor gives you after they dilate your eyes.”

One person ripped Rinna, “I don’t think I would want her to model anything I was actively trying to sell.” Another wrote, “how does she not find this embarrassing.” One Redditor agreed, “Worst thing is you know she thinks she looks like the s*** but she’s just giving second hand embarrassment eleganza.” Someone said, “I actually laughed when I saw these. She has the worst style.”

One person wrote, “It’s not giving what she thinks it’s giving.” Another said, “ben stiller did it better,” with several Redditors making the same comment about Ben Stiller’s Zoolander. Another person wrote, “Wtf is this? How does anyone look at these pics and think… ‘yep! That’s it right there!'” A few people wondered where the photos were taken: “And… is she in… her basement dress storage room? On a bathmat?” Another wrote, “Is she in a bathroom? It looks like toilet stalls behind her. Which is fitting because we need to flush this whole thing down the toilet.”

Rinna Has Often Been Ridiculed By Fans for Her Fashion Choices, Most Recently After Appearing on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Rinna was recently slammed by fans for her choice of outfit for her August 3 “Watch What Happens Live” appearance. She wore a Saint Laurent v-neck catsuit with rose pattern and kept her hair short with some spikes, captioning her Instagram photo, “Having a little @ysl moment.”

Many people commented on Rinna’s look on several social media platforms, with fans on Reddit, Instagram and Facebook saying she looked like Sonic the Hedgehog. Someone wrote, “Sonic 2 announcement incoming” while another added, “When you go to the salon and say ‘Gimme the Sonic the Hedgehog.’”

Another frequent comment was that Rinna’s style made her look like a cockatoo bird. One person wrote, “Is that a cockatoo?” Someone else said, “As Wanda Sykes says in Monster in Law, ‘Fix your hair, you look like a damn cockatoo.’”

