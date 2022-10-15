Lisa Rinna Accused of Trying to ‘Look Like a Kardashian’

On October 12, Lisa Rinna shared a short video montage of her glam clips ahead of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion with just a diamond emoji as the caption.

The first episode of the three-part reunion aired on October 12 and Rinna, 59, wore a form-fitting leopard-print dress along with a long wig for the occasion. While she previously teased her look on September 9, her post on the day of the reunion showed some different angles and close-ups of her dress and makeup.

Many fans commented on Rinna’s post and called out the RHOBH star, accusing her of trying to look like a Kardashian.

Fans Said Lisa Rinna Was a ‘Kardashian’ Wannabe With the Look

Rinna was called out in the comments of her post by fans who claimed the TV personality was trying to look like a Kardashian. One person wrote, “Serving us Kopyright Kardashian!” and their comment picked up over 900 likes. Another comment that received over 900 likes was one that stated, “She looks like she’s dressed up as a Kardashian for Halloween.”

One commenter stated, “This looks gives….kardashian want to be hahaha you are trying too hard.” The comments continued with several more comparisons to the famous family, including someone that wrote, “Trying to look like a Kardashian. Be yourself not a clone.”

According to the RHOBH Fashion Instagram account, Rinna’s dress was a leopard-print Dolce & Gabbana gown while her shoes were Saint Laurent.

The First Part of the RHOBH Season 12 Reunion Focused on Other Cast Members’ Storylines

During the first part of the reunion, there were several main topics covered that focused more on other cast members than Rinna as she joined Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke on the reunion stage with Andy Cohen. Diana Jenkins appeared virtually for some portions of the reunion.

The women discussed the robbery at Kemsley’s house which kicked off season 12 of the hit Bravo show, as she admitted that she has “diagnosed PTSD” from the event and later slammed Cohen for “swallowing a yawn” while she was talking. Kemsley also lashed out at claims that her husband PK “orchestrated the robbery for an insurance scam,” telling viewers that she still struggles to get out of bed some mornings. “I know what I’ve been through and I was very lucky,” she said.

The attacks on Beauvais’ 14-year-old son were another main topic of the reunion episode as Beauvais faced off against Jenkins. She revealed that there was an investigation ongoing into the cyber attacks and admitted that she thought Jenkins could have been behind it. Beauvais also accused Jenkins of sending her a threatening text message over the incident as Jenkins shared that she thought her name should have been redacted from Jax’s social media post to protect her own family.

Kung Minkoff was also in the hot seat during the reunion as the ladies discussed her past remark that Stracke had made a “very dark” comment. Several of the women, including Richards, Rinna, and Jayne, accused Kung Minkoff of changing her story and smoothing the situation over and “copping out.”

Part 2 of the 3-part RHOBH reunion will air on Wednesday, October 19, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

