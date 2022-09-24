Kathy Hilton Blasts Lisa Rinna in Reposted Story: ‘Fake B****’

Kathy Hilton made her thoughts on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna very clear this week as she shared many comments and memes on her Instagram Story shading her co-star.

Perhaps the most fiery post Hilton shared was one that said, “Lisa Rinna give it up. We’ve seen this same fake act after Lisa Vanderpump Denise Richards and now it’s Kathy Hilton. Anyone that gets too popular gets in her sights. Fake b****.”

Hilton also shared other Stories shading Rinna and accusing her of “dark behavior.” Hilton’s social media activity came as the 19th episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 aired, titled “We Need to Talk About Kathy.”

In the Latest Episode, RHOBH Stars Spoke About Hilton’s Apparent Tirade in Aspen

#RHOBH Preview: Lisa Rinna alleges that Kathy said she will destroy Kyle and her whole family 💀 pic.twitter.com/MYLLper2ET — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 20, 2022

The 19th episode featured many RHOBH stars recounting what allegedly went down with Hilton in Aspen, Colorado. Sutton Stracke said Hilton became really angry after the socialite was unsuccessful at creating a conga line at the Caribou Club. Kyle Richards said her sister was insisting that Richards leave the club with her, but she refused. Hilton apparently got angrier after that, which led to Rinna taking Hilton back to Richards’ cabin.

Rinna then made some claims about Hilton’s behavior that she said she witnessed on the way home. “We get in the sprinter van and Kathy just starts screaming about everything,” Rinna recounted, “and she’s saying things like, ‘I’m going to take down NBC, Bravo. I will take down this show singlehandedly. I will f****** ruin you all.’ What in the holy f****** hell?”

Rinna said when they got back to Richards’ house, she was alone with Hilton and things escalated even more. She shared, “[Hilton] takes her glasses off, she throws them on the ground, she’s jumping up and down, breaking her glasses. She’s pounding the walls and she’s screaming [that] she made Kyle, Kathy’s responsible for Kyle. And she said, ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do.’”

Afterward, Rinna said Hilton was “the devil” and that she got “PTSD” from witnessing her alleged behavior. “I’m still really upset after what happened in Aspen,” Rinna confessed. “I can’t sit here any longer. I am really trying, but I feel like I have seen the devil. And her name is Kathy Hilton.” At Crystal Kung Minkoff’s 1920s-themed birthday party, Rinna said she was having trouble enjoying it: “I am very, very in shock still. And I am putting on a brave face because I feel PTSD.”

Many Fans Ripped Rinna for Her Comments About Hilton in the Latest Episode

Fans had a lot to say about Hilton sharing posts about Rinna on Instagram, with many slamming Rinna as well. The Queens of Bravo account shared a screenshot on Twitter and wrote, “Kathy is savage resharing this one #RHOBH.” Someone replied, “Why would anyone believe [Rinna]. She made up a story about Kim’s drinking, she made up a story about Yolanda having Munchausen, she turned against Denise in the most hateful way. Looks like another desperate lie to get the attention she craves trying to stay relevant.”

Someone else said, “But is it odd that Lisa is always in the middle of Kyle and her sister’s? Let’s not forget the Kim situation. It smells like a set up with spiteful, jealousy, and manipulation.” Another said, “It is a pattern with Lisa to go after anyone that becomes popular & well liked on the show.” One person wrote, “After the show, I like @KathyHilton much more & like @lisarinna much less. She relentlessly talked trash about Kathy.Rinna asked for grace when she had her meltdown because her mom just passed. But none for Kathy.”

Fans also created a Reddit thread about it, with someone writing, “This is coming from the woman who acted like a violent, unhinged lunatic in Amsterdam and tried to physically choke Kim and smashed a glass on the table in a blind rage. Let alone the threatening texts she sent her afterwards saying she would ‘f*** her up’.”

Someone else said, “I used to think Lisa Rinna just loved stirring the pot. The more I watch her the more I realize that she’s just a deeply miserable woman. She’s so unhappy and so unlikable.” Another added, “Rinna is so fake. She is the most shady and mean woman on the show. She’s disgusting!” Someone else said, “Drag her Kathy.”

