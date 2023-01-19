Lisa Rinna Reveals Gives Update on Where She Stands With Kathy Hilton Now

Lisa Rinna gave an update on her relationship with Kathy Hilton, while strongly hinting that someone close to the socialite tried to silence her following an explosive cast trip to Aspen.

Days after announcing her departure from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rinna spoke out to Interview magazine in a tell-all published January 13, 2023, revealing that it was her husband, Harry Hamlin, who suggested she approach Hilton after months of not speaking to her.

“We saw Kathy at the People’s Choice Awards,” Rinna said. “Harry said to me, ‘You really should just say hi to her and just try to move on from this because it’s not going to do either one of you any good.’ So at the People’s Choice Awards, I saw her. We had already had moments together where we didn’t talk and didn’t even acknowledge one another. And I said, ‘Hi Kathy, how are you? You look great.’ And it broke the ice.”

Rinna added, “I might not be chatting with Kathy Hilton, but then I was at the People’s Choice Awards. So it evolves and it changes.”

In December 2022, Rinna told Entertainment Tonight, that she “had a lovely chat” with Hilton at The People’s Choice Awards. “All good,” she said of the situation, before adding, “I think, at the end of the day, we do a TV show. …We’re grown women and we can pretty much get through anything at the end of the day.”

Lisa Rinna Claimed There Was a “Smear Campaign” Against Her

Rinna’s controversial final season of RHOBH included a showdown with Hilton following drama that took place at a club in Aspen and in a sprinter van when the two women were alone. While Bravo’s cameras did not capture the incident, in the season 12 episode, “We Need to Talk About Kathy,” Rinna accused Hilton of having a tirade and threatening to “ruin” her own sister, Kyle Richards. In a confessional, Rinna described Hilton as “the devil.”

While speaking with Interview, Rinna gave Hilton credit for “showing up” at the RHOBH season 12 reunion instead of going into hiding, despite the fact that Hilton called her “the biggest bully in Hollywood” duirng filming for the update show.

“She’s got balls and I respect that she stood up for what she wants people to believe and what she believes in,” Rinna said of Hilton.

But the RHOBH veteran also noted that the situation was more “complicated” than viewers realized, and that other people “got involved.”

“I’m going to tread very lightly,” the Rinna Beauty founder said. “But I think certain people got involved that could maybe quiet the story, could make certain things go away. A whole other level of stuff went down to make sure that that person was protected. I think it’s pretty obvious. There’s a smear campaign that went on online against me. It was all very calculated. And there was a person on payroll doing that.”

While Rinna noted that she “survived” the drama with Hilton, she added, “But here’s the thing. You got to see the tail of the monster. She just showed her tail.”

Kathy Hilton Said She Doesn’t Regret Calling Lisa Rinna a “Bully,” But She Does Regret Apologizing to Her

On the RHOBH episode titled “Silence is Golden,” Hilton apologized to Rinna for her behavior in Aspen, but she later took it back.

“I never ever ever should have apologized,” she told “Access” in October 2022, adding that Rinna was actually agreeing with her when she ranted to her off-camera. “I did say some you know things I shouldn’t have shared but I certainly didn’t say what she said I said,” Hilton added.

“She is a bully she’s bullied everybody,” Hilton added of Rinna.

That same month, Hilton told TMZ that Rinna was desperate for an RHOBH storyline and would throw anyone under the bus to keep herself relevant. She also said she would not return to the Bravo reality show if Rinna was still part of the cast.

