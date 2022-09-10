Lisa Rinna Under Fire After Sharing Private Message From Kathy Hilton

Lisa Rinna has taken issue with Kathy Hilton it seems, as the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared on her Instagram Story some private text messages sent to her from Hilton.

The leaked texts revealed that Hilton was apparently asking Rinna not to repeat something that was discussed in private between the two, but Rinna didn’t share any additional context. The longtime RHOBH cast member, who recently said she wouldn’t be sharing any RHOBH content on her social media, posted the screenshots just a day before the cast is set to film the season 12 reunion.

“Please please do not say anything we discussed,” Hilton apparently wrote in the first message to Rinna dated January 30. “Otherwise it will make a huge scene that everyone gets dragged into. No [bueno].” Another screenshot showed that she reportedly added, “Please it goes further than you would want to know. Silence is golden. I am staying silent.” Here is the screenshot from Rinna’s Instagram Story:

Hilton Previously Shared That She Said Things She Shouldn’t Have About Her Sister Kyle Richards

As viewers know, the cast is in the middle of their trip to Aspen, which has been highly teased as a major source of drama, including between Hilton and her sister Kyle Richards. The trip to Aspen took place in late January, when Hilton posted the infamous message to her husband about wanting to “get out” of Aspen, as Us Weekly reported.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in July, Hilton acknowledged that she “said some things that I should not have said” about Richards but that the two have been “great” since filming ended. Hilton also spoke about Rinna getting involved in the drama between the sisters and said, “I think that she cares a lot about Kyle, and I think that she cares about me, and I think that she just wanted to help out.” Those are some of the reasons why fans thought Hilton might have been apparently messaging Rinna during the cast trip.

Rinna has previously hinted at her drama with Hilton on her Instagram Story, first posting a photo of an envelope labeled “Aspen receipts” in mid-August along with the quote “Silence is Golden.” That line is apparently what Hilton said to Rinna in the text messages. She then added in another Instagram Story, “You better believe I’m going to talk about it!”

Rinna Was Slammed for Sharing the Screenshots

Next time on #RHOBH — Kyle gets upset, & The drama in Aspen revolving Kathy Hilton begins! 💎 pic.twitter.com/PHmkYvQ3oT — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) September 8, 2022

Rinna was ridiculed by fans on Reddit after a screenshot of her Instagram Story was posted on the platform. One person wrote, “Lol I thought she didn’t want housewives content in her feed anymore??” Another commented, “Lisa Rinna, who? Certainly not the one on BH who said she wouldn’t post anything about the show ever again.”

Someone else commented, “I mean, I don’t know what day this conversation took place in relation to filming, but Rinna has been passive aggressively rude to Kathy the whole time they’ve been in aspen… Why would Kathy confide in Rinna or say anything to her at all that would cause this text? It makes 0 sense.”

Some people wrote that they didn’t think the text messages were legitimate, as a few commented that Hilton’s name didn’t seem centered at the top of the screen. “Kathy’s name looks a little to far off to the left,” someone wrote. Another added, “in first glance this seems off.” Someone else commented, “Look at how off centered the contact name is lol.”

One person summarized many people’s thoughts and wrote, “If it is real, the fact Kathy is asking for confidentiality, and Rinna posts it to her social media, just goes to show how much of a pig she is.”

