Bravo Alum Says She Believes Lisa Rinna Is A Liar

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Kelly Dodd shared her thoughts about “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna’s accusations against Kathy Hilton.

As fans are aware, Rinna claims Hilton acted erratically after a night out at a club in Aspen. In season 12, episode 19, the “Melrose Place” star stated the “Paris in Love” personality spoke negatively about her castmates, including her sister, Kyle Richards. She also allegedly Hilton was screaming and pounding on walls, causing her to lock herself in her room out of concern for her safety. While filming the RHOBH season 12 reunion special, Rinna asserted Hilton “abused” her when they were alone at Richards’ house.

“She attacked me in the house in Aspen, well she abused me, she was screaming and yelling at me. Abuse doesn’t have to be hitting someone,” said Rinna.

During an October 2022 episode of her podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show,” Dodd shared her thoughts about Rinna’s comments regarding Hilton.

Kelly Dodd Shared Her Thoughts About Lisa Rinna

While recording her podcast episode, Dodd shared she believed Rinna exaggerated the events that transpired with Hilton in Aspen. She questioned why the mother of three chose not to film the socialite during her alleged meltdown.

“Something happened I guaranteed some s*** went down, I don’t know how bad it was that bad and she was that scared for her life why she didn’t record it, she’s an over exaggeration I think she wanted to make things worse. I think things did happen. But I think they are over exaggerating it,” said the RHOC alum.

Dodd went on to say that she doesn’t “believe one word Rinna says I think she’s a liar.” She also theorized that Rinna and Erika Jayne’s claims about Hilton were orchestrated by Richards. She explained she believed the sisters do not have a good relationship.

“I think that things happened but I think that she’s making it out to be bigger than what it is. I also think that she’s giving it to her on Kyle’s behalf. I think there’s really awful things they know about each other,” said the former Bravo star.

Lisa Rinna Asserted She Did Not Exaggerate Her Experience with Kathy Hilton

While speaking to Access Hollywood in October 2022, Rinna explained why cameras did not capture Hilton’s alleged meltdown. She explained that the cast was filmed at the Aspen club as they “were down for the time.”

“We went to a club, like let’s have a wrap party, you know, and let loose. Unfortunately, it was a very unfortunate situation and you know, everyone saw it at the club. And I tried to get Kathy out of there. I mean my intentions were really good. So you know, we have different belief systems and that is just something that is going to be a stickler for us,” asserted Rinna.

She asserted that she did not exaggerate when describing Hilton’s behavior in Aspen.

“I was there. I don’t over exaggerate. I tell the truth and I always do. And I think if you go back you can see that I told the truth and what happened happened. And you know, people can believe whatever they want, you know, that’s their prerogative,” asserted the “Days of Our Lives” actress.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’