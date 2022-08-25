Lisa Rinna Blasts Fans for Bullying RHOBH Kids

Lisa Rinna fired back at inappropriate comments that were left on the Instagram account of one of her co-star’s kids.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star reacted to inappropriate comments that were posted on the social media page for Jax Nilon, the 14-year-old son of Garcelle Beauvais.

The Bravo Chicks and other fan accounts shared screenshots after bots spammed the teen’s social media page with cruel comments about his mom and older brother, Oliver. Some commenters took aim at Beauvais and told her she should stop worrying about Erika Jayne’s drinking and pay attention to her eldest son, who has a history with drug addiction. Others accused the RHOBH star of being uneducated and looking for fame.

According to TooFab, after his account was spammed, Jax Nilon posted to his Instagram story with, “I’m a f***ing 14-year-old leave me alone please.”

Beauvais also posted to Instagram to tell viewers to “leave our kids alone.”

Lisa Rinna Reacted to the Bullying Situation & Fans had a Lot to Say About It

Beauvais received support from several of her RHOBH co-stars, including veteran cast member Rinna, who posted to her own IG story when she got wind of the horrific comments.

“We are doing a TV show,” Rinna wrote on her Instagram story. “We try to entertain you- why can’t you treat it like wrestling for Gods sakes love us- love to hate us but leave the kids alone! What I was just sent about [Garcelle Beauvais’] son is disgusting and unacceptable. What I heard happen to Portia [Kyle Richards’ daughter] is disgusting and unacceptable. What you’ve said and done to my own kids disgusting. The threats to [Erika Jayne] son! ?!! And I’m sure all the other beautiful children. They didn’t sign up for this. What are you doing?! The kids- all of our kids should be off limits so stop it now. Enough is enough.”

Beauvais retweeted Rinna’s post and added, “This has to stop!!! They’re just kids.”

Many fans praised Rinna for speaking out in support of the kids, which include Richards’ 14-year-old daughter, Erika Jayne’s adult son, Tommy Zizzo, as well her grown daughters, Delilah Belle, 24, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 21.

But others criticized the Bravo star, with some saying her passionate post was too little too late.

“Wow she was quick to defend this, trying to gain brownie points!” another wrote. “How come Rinna didn’t bring up when her bestie attacked Garcelle’s sons at Garcelle’s birthday party! I call this bulls*** with Rinna when she didn’t even defend her own daughter last year!! Ouch.”

“I agree the kids should be off limits, but this post makes me question the parenting decisions of all the cast members. Parents do need make decisions on what their kids get exposed to and sometimes that means they have to forgo certain opportunities for the sake of their kids,” another agreed.

The RHOBH Kids Have Been Brutally Bullied This Season

Fans have seen bullying go to a new level this season on RHOBH—and not just among the cast members. In a controversial scene from the 12th season of the Bravo reality show, Erika Jayne was seen telling Jax Nilon to “get the F*** out of here.”

In another scene posted by Queens of Bravo, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley and their husbands Mauricio Umansky and PK Kemsley were seen laughing about Jayne telling the teen to “go f*** off,” with Umansky saying, “I think it’s great that she did that!”

Irate viewers then unleashed on Richards and Umansky’s 14-year-old daughter, Portia, who was forced to disable comments on her Instagram page. On the All About RH fan account, screenshots of comments that were supposedly left on Portia’s Instagram told the teen to “get the f*** outta here” and to “f*** off.”

