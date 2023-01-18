Lisa Rinna Reveals New Details About Her Fight With Kim Richards in Amsterdam

Lisa Rinna claims her former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Kim Richards was told “what to say” during their famous showdown in Amsterdam in 2015.

In a sitdown with Interview magazine, published January 13, 2023, Rinna said her anger was real when she tossed a glass of wine at Richards after the former child star claimed to know a secret about her husband, actor Harry Hamlin.

“One million percent,” Rinna said in the interview. “Just so you know, we sat down not five minutes before that. We hadn’t even ordered. We’d gotten our drinks. They even pre-ordered our drinks, I think. But you get into that bubble and things are bubbling up and she had pissed me off and I had pissed her off so much up until that point.”

Rinna said Richards knew how to get under her skin. “So deep, and she knew,” the Rinna Beauty founder said. “They knew exactly what to tell her to say, which they did. I mean, she has said to me, ‘I know there was nothing.’”

Rinna clarified that RHOBH is “not scripted,” but that producers “do help goose it along.”

“They know what your buttons are by that point,” she said. “They got in [Richards’] ear and they basically said, ‘We need you to do something,’ that’s my guess. ‘We need you to set Rinna off.’ And she knew exactly the trigger because I had said how protective I am of my family.”

Lisa Rinna Said Her Feud With Kathy Hilton on RHOBH Season 12 Was Not as Bad as Her Showdown With Kim Richards in Amsterdam

By the time Rinna joined RHOBH in 2015, Richards already had five seasons of the show under her belt. During Rinna’s first season as a Housewife, the two butted heads multiple times. During a cast trip to Amsterdam, Richards teased that she knew a dark secret about Rinna’s husband.

“Let’s talk about the husband,” Richards said. “Let’s not talk about what you don’t want out.”

Rinna went ballistic and told Richards not to ever “touch” her husband, before she tossed a glass of wine across the table, breaking the glass as she lunged toward her co-star. On her Bravo blog, Rinna explained that she is “fiercely protective” of her marriage. “I’ll be damned if I let someone as disturbed as she is create false rumors about my husband,” she wrote of Richards. “I’m just glad that I didn’t strangle her on the spot.”

Rinna was dragged for her behavior on the 12th season of RHOBH, most notably for how she handled behavior she witnessed by Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton, during an explosive cast trip to Aspen. Several months after Hilton called her “the biggest bully in Hollywood,” Rinna announced her departure from RHOBH in January 2023. But she still thinks nothing compares to her Amsterdam meltdown.

“To single out my behavior this year as being horrific,” she said. “I mean, did you see me in Amsterdam? …Because I wasn’t that bad. I was no worse than I’ve always been.”

Lisa Rinna Claimed Kathy Hilton Told Her There Was No Secret About Her Husband Harry Hamlin

Fans never did find out what Hamlin did. Even the actor was clueless as to what Richards could have been talking about.

“There is a hashtag #WhatDidHarryDo? out there so maybe someone will tell me at some point, and I hope it was good,” the actor cracked to Us Weekly in 2015.

In 2022, Rinna claimed that Hilton actually told her there was no secret about her husband. According to Page Six, Rinna made the claim in an Instagram comment directed at Hilton. “I remember when you first got on the show you called me and said ‘What Kim said about Harry, she made it all up you know that right?’ and I just said I know she did Kathy,” Rinna wrote. “I just flashed on that today for some reason,” she added.

