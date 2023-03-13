RHOBH Stars Reunite With Lisa Rinna For Oscars Gala

Lisa Rinna reunited with her former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars on Hollywood’s biggest night.

The RHOBH veteran announced her departure from the Bravo reality show in January 2023 after a volatile final season, but she put the drama aside while attending Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar’s Viewing Party on March 12, 2023.

Lisa Rinna Was Photographed With Some of Her Former RHOBH Co-Stars at Elton John’s Annual Oscars Viewing Party

Rinna‘s history with Elton John’s Oscars Viewing Party was a storyline on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” RHOBH co-star Sutton Stracke previously claimed that she paid for tickets for Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin, to attend the gala and never received a thank you. Rinna was adamant that she has been attending the famous party for years with her husband.

In 2023, Rinna did not appear to be sitting with Stracke at the party. In a photo posted to Instagram, the former “Days of Our Lives” star and her husband were photographed seated at a table with Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, and former RHOBH star Diana Jenkins and her partner Asher Monroe. In another photo, Rinna was seen talking to Dorit Kemsley.

Some commenters were surprised to see Rinna at a table with Richards and her husband.

“Kyle sits with the enemies,” one Instagram user wrote.

Others wondered who bought Rinna’s seat at the table.

“I wonder who Lisa R is piggie backing off of tonight. Kyle probably bought the table and invited her. Yup!” another commenter wrote. Another speculated that Rinna probably “piggybacked” off of Jenkins, who is close friends with Elton John.

Days after announcing her RHOBH exit, Rinna told Interview magazine she was taking some time away from her Housewives friendships.

“I think everything Housewives has to go away for a while, which is good,” she said. “I don’t need to hang out with anybody. … I’m good. I’m good to take a break.”

Kyle Richards Posed With Her Sister Kathy Hilton on Oscars Night

The Rinna reunion wasn’t the only surprise on Oscars night. In another photo from the evening, Richards posed with her sister, Kathy Hilton. The sisters wore coordinating black dresses as they posed side by side, each with their hands on their hips.

The celebrity siblings have had a strained relationship ever since filming wrapped for the 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2022.

After one Instagram user noted that the two sisters hadn’t talked in months, another wrote, “The forced fake smiles for the camera tells it all.”

In February 2023, Richards, 54, admitted she was still not on speaking terms with her older sister.

“I have not seen her in a while,” she told Page Six of her strained relationship with Hilton. “Things are not great since the reunion to be honest.”

At the RHOBH reunion, Richards was in tears after the cast rehashed Hilton’s alleged comments about her during a cast trip to Aspen. Rinna was in the middle of the drama after claiming that Hilton threatened to “destroy” her sister and “take down” the Bravo network.

