Is Lisa Rinna Leaving ‘RHOBH’ After Her Mother’s Death?

Lisa Rinna‘s mother, Lois Rinna, died on November 15, 2021, after suffering a stroke days before. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star confirmed the sad news on her Instagram account, captioning an old photo of her mom with “heaven has a new angel.”

Over the past several days, Rinna has shared some photos and videos of her mom, keeping her memory alive while thanking her friends, fans, and followers for their support during this challenging tim.

Rinna has been a staple on the past several seasons of “RHOBH,” but many wondered if she would take some time off from filming the show — or even leave the show completely — after the death of her mom. It seems, however, that we already have an answer.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rinna Appears to Have Already Returned to Filming With Her ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars

The cast of “RHOBH” appears to be on a trip in a tropical location, as many of the ladies have shared photos of palm trees and the ocean to their respective Instagram Stories. Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne have also shared photos from a similar location, suggesting that the women escaped for a little R&R (with Bravo cameras in tow, of course).

On November 19, 2021, Rinna shared a few snaps to her Instagram Stories, and it looks like she is also on the trip, given the similarities in landscape. Rinna shared a photo of palm trees and a video of the ocean on her IG Stories.

Generally speaking, the “Housewives” have been known to take a trip each season as part of the show. The “Beverly Hills” gals have been to Dubai, Paris, Hawaii, and Hong Kong, to name a few. According to Taste of Reality, there have been plenty of dramatic scenes filmed all over the globe over the years. In fact, some of the biggest fights each season have happened during vacation destinations.

Some Fans Were Hoping Rinna Wouldn’t Return

While most “RHOBH” fans would completely understand if Rinna decided to take some time off from filming following the death of her mother, there have been others that simply don’t want her on the show at all anymore.

Rinna has been the source of quite a bit of drama over the past few seasons, and some fans have taken to social media to share their feelings on whether or not she should be fired from the franchise.

But this is nothing new — and doesn’t have anything to do with Lois’ death. In 2020, some fans took to Change.org in hopes of getting Bravo’s attention. The reason? They wanted Rinna gone.

“Lisa Rinna’s tweets and actions she has recorded and posted on social media [are] hateful and disrespectful to fans [and] viewers of the show. She prompts toxic responses from people and is alienating people from watching the show. Her presence is killing the show,” the petition reads.

However, Rinna is still a very big part of the show, and it doesn’t look like she has any intention of leaving.

