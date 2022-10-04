Bravo Alum Believes Lisa Rinna ‘Feels Very Less Than Around’ Kathy Hilton

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 19, Lisa Rinna spoke about her night out with Kathy Hilton while in Aspen, Colorado. She claimed Hilton acted erratic after they left a private club together. In a confessional interview, the “Melrose Place” actress stated that the 63-year-old made threats against Bravo and her RHOBH castmates, including her sister, Kyle Richards.

“We get into a sprinter van and and Kathy starts screaming about everything she’s saying things like ‘I’m going to take down NBC, Bravo, I’m going to take down the show, single-handedly. I will f***** ruin you all.’ What in the holy f***** h***,” said Rinna.

The mother of two then claimed that Hilton started “screaming she made Kyle” once they arrived at Richards’ Aspen home.

“She said, ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do.’ Kyle is way more famous and way more successful than Kathy Hilton’s ever been and clearly Kathy is still holding onto anger over The Agency, ‘American Woman,’ I think that it has been very hard for Kathy to have it all and then to have her sister have more,” said the 59-year-old.

While recording a September 2022 episode of her podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show,” former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd shared her thoughts about Rinna’s claims.

Kelly Dodd Shared She Did Not Believe Lisa Rinna Was Being Completely Truthful

During the “Rick and Kelly Show” episode, Dodd revealed that she believed Rinna was not being truthful when making claims about Hilton’s off-camera behavior in Aspen.

“I honestly don’t think that Kathy would say ‘I’m going to take down Bravo, I’m going to take down NBC.’ I don’t think that she said that. I think Lisa Rinna said that so [Hilton] doesn’t — can be around anymore because she feels very less than around Kathy,” stated Dodd.

The former Bravo star clarified that she believed Hilton “threw a fit.” She also shared she “feel[s] sorry for Kyle.”

“I do think that Kathy Hilton does hold grudges and she gets very mad at Kyle easily and it’s like you’re walking on eggshells. And I’ve experienced that with my own family. I think that she’s a person that demands respect, and that thinks that she’s hotter than she is. And I have to say, I’m on Kyle’s side,” stated Dodd.

Kyle Richards Spoke About Her Sister on the ‘RHOBH Aftershow’

During a September 2022 episode of the “RHOBH Aftershow,” Richards spoke about having issues with Hilton in Aspen. She explained that Hilton wanted her to leave a private club with her. According to Richards, problems arose when she declined to exit with her sister.

“I can’t speak for Kathy but I don’t think she was in a good mood to begin with and things weren’t really going her way,” said Richards. “This is where it is tricky when it comes with family because even though you are sisters, you get mad and you say things, it’s just it’s hurtful, you know. It’s like you’re my big sister. How could you say those things about me if you love me so much? Family’s complicated and family on television is really complicated.”

