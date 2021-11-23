Lisa Rinna Ripped for Capitalizing on Lois Rinna’s Death With Lipstick Giveaway

Lisa Rinna is mourning the loss of her mother, Lois Rinna, who died on November 15, 2021, following a stroke. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has been sharing all kinds of photos and videos in memory of her mom, and has thanked her fans for their support during this challenging time.

As part of her quest to honor her late mother, Rinna decided to run a special through Rinna Beauty. The special included one free “I Love Lois” lipstick on all orders though midnight on November 21, 2021.

The “I Love Lois” lipstick is a shade of red and is part of the Icon Collection. The shade normally retails for $22. “The ICON COLLECTION lipstick is a vegan, creamy, satin lipstick that glides on smoothly and provides long-lastingness and rich hydration,” reads part of the description on the Rinna Beauty website.

And while some people may have thought that the freebie was a nice way to honor Lois, some fans slammed Rinna for using her mom’s death as a way to sell makeup.

Rinna Was Slammed for Capitalizing on Her Mom’s Death

The official Rinna Beauty Instagram account announced the “I Love Lois” lipstick special on November 20, 2021. “Free I Love Lois Lipstick? Yea, we said it. This weekend only, get a free I Love Lois Icon Collection Lipstick with every order,” the Instagram post read.

A few fans couldn’t help but comment on a subsequent post promoting the bonus offer.

“Incredibly bad taste to be profiteering off your mothers passing. You should be ashamed,” one person wrote.

“This is just gross! Really trying to make $$ off your sweet mom,” added another.

“This is disgusting! Why would you want to make money off of your precious dead mother?? Don’t you have enough?? Unbelievably disrespectful and repulsive,” a third Instagram user commented.

Rinna did not respond to any of the negative comments.

Rinna Clapped Back at a Fan Who Slammed Her for Posting a Sexy Picture on Instagram After Her Mom’s Death

It seems as though Rinna may be picking and choosing where she spends her energy, and while she chose not to respond to the negative comments on the Rinna Beauty Instagram account, she did take aim at someone who slammed her for over a sexy throwback pic.

It all happened on November 21, 2021, when Rinna shared a throwback photo of herself at the American Music Awards. Rinna chose a yellow, curve-hugging gown with an extremely high slit for her night out, and wanted to share the look with her followers.

“Wait, didn’t your mom just pass away and your posting this!!!!????” one Instagram user commented.

“She did and she would love every second of this — do not judge how anyone grieves- shame on YOU!!!!” Rinna wrote. Of course, Rinna isn’t shy when it comes to speaking up for herself — and this instance was no different.

In her Instagram Stories, Rinna shared a chart that showed the different stages of grief. “There are no rules. You go through what you go through, however you go through it, just be gentle with yourself,” she wrote.

